This is a sad day - Moses Kuria ahead of Ruto's running mate announcement

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Mt Kenya region is paying a heavy price, the only thing left is to ring-fence and salvage our respective counties' leadership - Moses Kuria.

Kenya Kwanza politicians Moses Wetangula and Moses Kuria during a past public function
Kenya Kwanza politicians Moses Wetangula and Moses Kuria during a past public function

In the wake of a heated meeting with an 11-hour stand-off over Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has taken to social media with an emotional message.

Taking to social media with his reflection, Kuria wrote that Mount Kenya region is paying a heavy price for failing to come up with a clear succession plan over the last 10 years when President Uhuru Kenyatta was the undisputed kingpin.

Kuria blamed individuals who he did not name for the unfortunate situation, noting that they destroyed the leaders instead of building them.

“Mt Kenya region is paying a heavy price for not grooming a successor over the last 10 years. And for destroying our leaders instead of building them. For seeing the bad in people instead of the good in them. For all leaders promoting themselves instead of promoting their colleagues. This is a sad day.” Kuria wrote.

Hinting at the possibility of the region failing to have a substantive kingpin in the next dispensation and including in Ruto government should Kenya Kwanza win, Kuria noted that the only thing left is to focus on the counties.

“The only thing left is to ring-fence and salvage our respective counties leadership. Andu aitu maguthaga ikiuma irima.” Kuria noted.

Stand-off and Chemistry with Ruto

His comment comes in the wake of a heated stand-off that dragged for 11 hours as Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua faced off in the race to be Ruto’s running mate.

Anxiety builds up as Ruto running mate announcement delays
Anxiety builds up as Ruto running mate announcement delays Pulse Live Kenya

Credible sources well-briefed of the matter intimated to a section of the press that factors considered in the selection of the running mate included political experience, voting dynamics, loyalty to the Kenya Kwanza coalition as well chemistry with DP Ruto to avoid a fallout similar to the Uhuru-Ruto one.

It all began when the search narrowed down to Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

A standoff ensued with supporters of the two countering each other in heated arguments that saw the matter drag for 11 hours.

Those backing Gachagua argued out that settling on Kindiki for the post will lead to low voter turnout particularly in Mt Kenya west region that stretches from Kiambu through Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri and Laikipia.

On the other hand, the camp backing the Tharaka Nithi lawmaker argued out that he is an accomplished professional with an impressive resume and a good record of development and policies.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

