Government issues new directive for Madaraka day attendees

Cyprian Kimutai

The country is set to celebrate 59 years of self-rule on Wednesday.

Attendees wave Kenyan flags during the independence celebrations on Jamhuri Day at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. Photographer: Luis Tato/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Attendees wave Kenyan flags during the independence celebrations on Jamhuri Day at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. Photographer: Luis Tato/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kenyans planning to attend the Madaraka Day celebrations on Wednesday at the Uhuru Gardens will have to wear a mask and observe social distancing as part of a new directive from the government.

According to Nairobi Regional Commissioner Kang'ethe Thuku 30,000 Kenyans are expected to attend the event at the largest memorial park.

"We are urging Kenyans intending to attend the celebrations at Uhuru Gardens to have their masks on just to be safe," he said.

According to the Ministry of Health, COVID-19 cases are currently on the rise in Kenya with the positivity rate on Monday, May 30 standing at 3.8%. 91 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,371 tested.

A medical officer takes a sample for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the laboratory of Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) where they have capacity to test 384 samples per day in Kisumu, western Kenya, on April 23, 2020. - KEMRI (Photo by Brian ONGORO / AFP) (Photo by BRIAN ONGORO/AFP via Getty Images)
A medical officer takes a sample for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the laboratory of Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) where they have capacity to test 384 samples per day in Kisumu, western Kenya, on April 23, 2020. - KEMRI (Photo by Brian ONGORO / AFP) (Photo by BRIAN ONGORO/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

This year's Madaraka day is a special one as Kenya is set to mark 59 years of attained self rule this Wednesday. Kenyans will also get a chance to take part in President Uhuru Kenyatta's final national celebration before the August 9 General Elections.

Kenyans are expected to throng in their thousands with Interior PS Karanja Kibicho revealing that gates will open as early as 5am for the general public with dignitaries arriving at 10:00 a.m.

Among the high-flying dignitaries set to grace the occasion is Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Wonie Bio and his wife Fatima Bio who are in the country on a five-day state visit.

President Kenyatta and the visiting head of state recently on Monday revealed that the two nations had signed seven key bilateral agreements. The agreements ranged from trade and investment to gender equality and women empowerment.

During the meeting, President Kenyatta was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Dr Fred Matiang'i (Interior), Amb Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Amb Amina Mohamed (Sports), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Prof Margaret Kobia (Public Service), and Betty Maina (Trade).

Below is a list of all the agreements reached between the two countries;

  1. Agreement on the Establishment of a Joint Commission for Cooperation;
  2. Memorandum of Understanding on Political and Diplomatic Consultations;
  3. Memorandum of Understanding on Trade and Investment;
  4. Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Wildlife Tourism;
  5. Memorandum of Understanding on Gender Equality and Women Empowerment;
  6. Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Culture and Arts; and,
  7. Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Youth Affairs.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

