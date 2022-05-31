Government issues new directive for Madaraka day attendees

According to Nairobi Regional Commissioner Kang'ethe Thuku 30,000 Kenyans are expected to attend the event at the largest memorial park.

"We are urging Kenyans intending to attend the celebrations at Uhuru Gardens to have their masks on just to be safe," he said.

According to the Ministry of Health, COVID-19 cases are currently on the rise in Kenya with the positivity rate on Monday, May 30 standing at 3.8%. 91 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,371 tested.

Pulse Live Kenya

Final Madaraka celebrations for Uhuru

This year's Madaraka day is a special one as Kenya is set to mark 59 years of attained self rule this Wednesday. Kenyans will also get a chance to take part in President Uhuru Kenyatta's final national celebration before the August 9 General Elections.

Kenyans are expected to throng in their thousands with Interior PS Karanja Kibicho revealing that gates will open as early as 5am for the general public with dignitaries arriving at 10:00 a.m.

Sierra Leone President to attend Madaraka Day celebrations

Among the high-flying dignitaries set to grace the occasion is Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Wonie Bio and his wife Fatima Bio who are in the country on a five-day state visit.

President Kenyatta and the visiting head of state recently on Monday revealed that the two nations had signed seven key bilateral agreements. The agreements ranged from trade and investment to gender equality and women empowerment.

During the meeting, President Kenyatta was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Dr Fred Matiang'i (Interior), Amb Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Amb Amina Mohamed (Sports), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Prof Margaret Kobia (Public Service), and Betty Maina (Trade).

Below is a list of all the agreements reached between the two countries;