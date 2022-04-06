Thousands urge Musk to reinstate Trump’s Twitter handle

Pulse Live Uganda

The former US president was deleted from Twitter and all the major social media sites at the height of what is deemed by many as internet censorship in January 2021.

Trump was booted off all social media sites after January 6, 2021, including Twitter, when his supporters protested alleged election malpractices in the 2020 presidential election. Trump, an ardent Twitter user at the time, had insisted that his win had been stolen through several malpractices like illegal vote harvesting and cutting off his campaign agents from vote counting. This was viewed as unfair since Hillary Clinton made the same claims about the 2016 election that she lost to Trump.

Babylon Bee

News available now indicates that, prior to Musk’s acquisition, he reached out to the CEO of the satire website The Babylon Bee to confirm whether or not it had been suspended from Twitter and suggested that "he might need to buy Twitter".

Many Twitter users see this as a sign that Musk intends to reinstate The Babylon Bee, raising hope that he could do the same for Trump.

Here are a few tweets calling on him to act:

“Now that @ElonMusk is Twitter’s largest shareholder, it’s time to lift the political censorship. Oh… and BRING BACK TRUMP!”

“Everyone who wants Donald Trump back, raise your hand.”

“RT if you want Elon Musk to bring back Trump! #SaveAmerica”

“Now that @elonmusk is Twitter's largest shareholder, he should demand the end of political censorship, company-wide reform, and the reinstatement of President Trump 🔥🔥🔥”

“President Donald Trump should have never been banned from Twitter in the first place - his account should be reinstated even if he chooses not to use it. @elonmusk will we see the return of a real town square without selective politically motivated censorship?”

“Elon Musk just bought 9.2% of Twitter, hopefully he can Make Twitter Great Again by bringing back President Trump”

“Hi @elonmusk, Please use your new influence over Twitter to Save America by allowing President Donald Trump to return to the platform. BRING BACK TRUMP”

“I swear to god, if Elon Musk actually reinstates Donald Trump's account, it's going to be an epic shitstorm the internet hasn't seen, since November 8th 2016!”

“I absolutely cannot wait for that to happen!”

“When Elon Musk gains full operational control of Twitter, the first thing he should do is re-activate Donald Trump's account. Imagine the reaction.”