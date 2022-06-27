Thugs strike Moha Jicho Pevu's office

He added that the motive of the raid was to scare him out of his political bid.

“You are a very rich person we know that but we are poor and rich at heart. We shall fight you with our richness in our hearts until the last man standing.

"Continue using the police protection but the people of this county will assure that we bring a revolution so that we can save Mombasa county. As it stands, no one has been arrested.

"The police came to my offices and looked at the CCTV footage. What we know is that shots were fired in the air at night but we wonder why such an incident would happen directly opposite the office of the Deputy County Commissioner?" the MP asked in a press conference.

He said that the gang failed to acquire some documents which they were after.

"There are some of the things that they have stolen but the police will give more details later on. They were looking for a dossier that I was left with but I am not stupid to leave it at the office. I still have the document and we will continue to spill the beans bit by bit," he pointed out.

Mombasa Director of Criminal Investigations Barasa Walumoli dismissed the MP’s claims that the attack was politically motivated.

“This is a pure case of burglary it did not involve police officers in any way. In fact, the detectives guarding the office opened fire at the goons but they escaped.