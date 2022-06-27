RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Thugs strike Moha Jicho Pevu's office

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali has claimed that his life is in danger after unknown thugs raided his office on Sunday night.

Nyali Member of Parliament (MP) Mohamed Ali
Nyali Member of Parliament (MP) Mohamed Ali

Ali has accused his rivals of being behind the attack in which he claimed gunshots were fired.

Recommended articles

He added that the motive of the raid was to scare him out of his political bid.

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali alias Moha Jicho Pevu
Nyali MP Mohamed Ali alias "Moha Jicho Pevu" Pulse Live Kenya

You are a very rich person we know that but we are poor and rich at heart. We shall fight you with our richness in our hearts until the last man standing.

"Continue using the police protection but the people of this county will assure that we bring a revolution so that we can save Mombasa county. As it stands, no one has been arrested.

"The police came to my offices and looked at the CCTV footage. What we know is that shots were fired in the air at night but we wonder why such an incident would happen directly opposite the office of the Deputy County Commissioner?" the MP asked in a press conference.

He said that the gang failed to acquire some documents which they were after.

"There are some of the things that they have stolen but the police will give more details later on. They were looking for a dossier that I was left with but I am not stupid to leave it at the office. I still have the document and we will continue to spill the beans bit by bit," he pointed out.

Mombasa Director of Criminal Investigations Barasa Walumoli dismissed the MP’s claims that the attack was politically motivated.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali
Nyali MP Mohammed Ali ece-auto-gen

This is a pure case of burglary it did not involve police officers in any way. In fact, the detectives guarding the office opened fire at the goons but they escaped.

Nothing major was stolen, just a TV that was in the front office was taken. We are not sure of the number of the goons who raided the premises," the police boss said.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why I refused to be a Cabinet Secretary - Polycarp Igathe explains

Why I refused to be a Cabinet Secretary - Polycarp Igathe explains

Thugs strike Moha Jicho Pevu's office

Thugs strike Moha Jicho Pevu's office

Wajackoyah to export dog meat to pay national debt if elected

Wajackoyah to export dog meat to pay national debt if elected

27 suspects behind Nakuru attacks arrested

27 suspects behind Nakuru attacks arrested

Uhuru becomes 1st Kenyan president to visit Portugal

Uhuru becomes 1st Kenyan president to visit Portugal

Raila pledges to lower entry grades for teaching trainees in North Eastern

Raila pledges to lower entry grades for teaching trainees in North Eastern

DCI sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy [Photos]

DCI sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy [Photos]

Kenyans turn to mob justice amid increase in crime

Kenyans turn to mob justice amid increase in crime

Kabogo denounces Ruto during Citizen TV debate [Video]

Kabogo denounces Ruto during Citizen TV debate [Video]

Trending

He lived large, he had money - slain blogger's father says son was online ticket booker

Franklin Obegi's father speaks after death of son

The contradicting life of slain blogger Frank Obegi

Frank Obegi's home in Nyamira

Why Ruto kicked out journalists from event while narrating story about Uhuru [Video]

A file image of Deputy President William Ruto during a past rally

Photo of Otiende Amollo's son and his fiancée sparks reactions

Otiende Amollo posts photo with son Rodney and his soon-to-be daughter-in-law