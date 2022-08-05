List of expensive electronics stolen from DPP Haji's home in Nairobi

According to credible reports reaching the news desk, DPP Haji confirmed that his house in Riverside, Nairobi was breeched.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander James Mugera has told the media that investigations ongoing.

Pulse Live Kenya

The thugs managed to steal electronics including a 75-inch Samsung TV, 2 Mac Book laptops, a PlayStation 4, 2 bags and shoes.

The items retail for over Sh500,000 combined.

DPP Haji's children were at home with househelps at the time but were not aware of the situation.

Haji's office clarified that the thugs targeted his residence and not his work station.

"The DPP would like to clarify that there was a robbery at his residence, not his office, and investigations are ongoing.

"The ODPP, as a Prosecuting Authority, doesn’t collect or store evidence of any nature. Members of the public and media are urged not to politicize this incident," the statement read.