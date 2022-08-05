RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

List of expensive electronics stolen from DPP Haji's home in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

The electronics retail for over Sh500,000

DPP Noordin Haji
DPP Noordin Haji

Police are reporting an incident where thugs broke into the home of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

According to credible reports reaching the news desk, DPP Haji confirmed that his house in Riverside, Nairobi was breeched.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander James Mugera has told the media that investigations ongoing.

DPP Noordin Haji's home in Riverside Nairobi
DPP Noordin Haji's home in Riverside Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The thugs managed to steal electronics including a 75-inch Samsung TV, 2 Mac Book laptops, a PlayStation 4, 2 bags and shoes.

The items retail for over Sh500,000 combined.

DPP Haji's children were at home with househelps at the time but were not aware of the situation.

Haji's office clarified that the thugs targeted his residence and not his work station.

"The DPP would like to clarify that there was a robbery at his residence, not his office, and investigations are ongoing.

"The ODPP, as a Prosecuting Authority, doesn’t collect or store evidence of any nature. Members of the public and media are urged not to politicize this incident," the statement read.

A number of political pundits had claimed that Haji's house had been targeted in connection with investigations ordered by his office.

Denis Mwangi

