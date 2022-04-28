Tim Wanyonyi officially goes back to Westlands after Azimio picked Igathe

In a statement issued on April 28, 2022, Wanyonyi said that he is ready to serve the people of Westlands for the third term in the National Assembly.

The legislator added that he is firmly in Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and the Azmio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

“My leadership journey has always been about serving the people. This has been my philosophy for the past 15 years and I’m confident it shall remain so. As I have said before it has never been about me, it shall never be about me. it will always be about the people. Si mimi ni sisi.

"I’m ready to serve the people of Westlands for the third term and I remain firmly in my party ODM and Azimio la Umoja –One Kenya. To all my supporter thank you for believing in me. The dream lives on," Tim Wanyonyo affrimed.

MP Tim Wanyonyi Pulse Live Kenya

Wanyonyi’s statement is a clear indication that he is in sync with the Azimio team picked to vie for the Nairobi Governor seat.

Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu has also shelved her Nairobi gubernatorial bid in favour of Polycarp Igathe.

“I have decided to shelve my gubernatorial bid for Nairobi County in favor of Polycarp Igathe. Let us all support Igathe. Campaign tutaingia mashinani pamoja, tutalala mashinani pamoja,” Kananu announced.

On April 22, 2022 the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance unveiled Polycarp Igathe as their Nairobi Aspirant, deputized by Prof. Philip Kaloki.

“Governor Candidate Nairobi is Polycarp Igathe and to be deputized by Prof. Philip Kaloki. Senate candidate is ODM sec gen Edwin Sifuna, and Women Rep candidate will be Esther Passaris," read a tweet by the ODM party.