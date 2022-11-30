Cohen family's next step after planned withdrawal of charges against Sarah Wairimu

Sarah was charged with the murder of her estranged husband, Cohen, in September 2019.

Through their lawyers, Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta, the family intends to argue against the ODPP’s application.

"I hereby enter a Nolle Prosequi (do not prosecute) and inform this Honourable court that the Republic intends that the criminal proceedings against the above-named persons (Sarah Wairimu and Peter Karanja) who are charged with the offence of murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the Penal Code, Laws of Kenya shall not continue," the document from Haji’s office read.

The DPP’s office recommended that the case be heard through an inquest after the retraction of affidavits by DCI officer John Gachomo concerning the case.

According to the prosecutors, the inquest will allow all parties to hear in full the discrepancies that hampered the case's progress.

Sarah had previously requested that the murder charges against her be dismissed, after damning accusations were made against former DCI George Kinoti, who was involved in the investigations.

