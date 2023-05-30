Top 10 issues Millennials & Gen Zs are most concerned about

The survey revealed that the youth's priorities were centered around aspects of personal expression, relationships, and family dynamics.

Communication

At the top of the list, 39% of millennials and Gen Zs expressed concern about the manner in which they communicate.

In the digital age, effective communication skills, both online and offline, play a crucial role in personal and professional relationships.

The desire to improve communication abilities reflects the importance that Kenyan youth place on effective expression and connection with others.

Dress code

The report revealed that an equal number (39%), of respondents were concerned about their dress code.

This suggests that Kenyan Millennials and Gen Zs are mindful of their appearance and how it reflects their identity and social standing.

Fashion and personal style have become influential factors in self-expression, with the youth prioritizing the way they present themselves to the world.

Families

The well-being of their families emerged as a significant concern for the surveyed youth.

Family remains a cornerstone of Kenyan society, and 36% respondents expressing concern about their families highlights the importance placed on maintaining strong familial bonds.

Social media subscriptions

With 25% of respondents expressing concern about their social media subscriptions, it is evident that online presence plays a significant role in the lives of Kenyan Millennials and Gen Zs.

This concern may revolve around curating a positive digital image and managing their online interactions in platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram among others.

Friendships

About 23% of young Kenyans value their social connections and seek meaningful relationships with friends who offer support, companionship, and shared experiences.

Financial situation

Concerns related to personal finances, including the amount of money they possess, ranked at 23%.

Economic stability and the ability to meet financial obligations are important factors for this group, highlighting the challenges and aspirations surrounding financial independence.

Residential location

Chosen by 21% of the young people, residential location is a matter of concern.

This could reflect aspirations for comfortable and safe living environments, proximity to essential amenities, and a sense of belonging in their communities

Understanding current issues

Approximately 20% of the youth expressed concern about their understanding of current issues.

This indicates a desire to be well-informed citizens and engage meaningfully in discussions about social, economic, and political matters affecting their country and the world.

Body weight

Concerns about body weight were mentioned by 14% of respondents. This highlights the influence of societal beauty standards and the desire for physical well-being and self-confidence.

Employment

Lastly, 10% of young Kenyans expressed concerns about their work or finding suitable employment.