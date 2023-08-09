The sports category has moved to a new website.


Top 7 most active & inactive MPs & Senators

Fabian Simiyu

A glimpse into the most active and inactive MPs and Senators in the legislative arena

Senator Samson Cherargei, MPs Beatrice Elachi and Ronald Karauri
Senator Samson Cherargei, MPs Beatrice Elachi and Ronald Karauri

As of August 9, a full year had transpired since the legislators were elected into their respective offices, offering an opportunity to examine their performance over the course of 11 months.

During this period, the Mzalendo Trust compiled and released data highlighting the engagement levels of both Members of Parliament and Senators, shedding light on their activity in the legislative process.

Notably, on average, each member of the National Assembly participated in discussions ten times.

Samson Cherargei
Samson Cherargei Pulse Live Kenya
READ: 19 MPs with the most political influence in Kenya

However, it's intriguing to observe that a substantial portion, precisely 187 members of the National Assembly, contributed less than ten times, accounting for 68.14% of the total.

On an average scale, a Senator actively engaged in discussions approximately 41 times over this period.

Impressively, the majority of Senators demonstrated a robust commitment to their responsibilities, with all but one Senator contributing to plenary discussions more than 10 times.

In fact, a significant proportion of Senators participated extensively, making noteworthy contributions of 50 times or more.

Beatrice Elachi
Beatrice Elachi Pulse Live Kenya

This substantial involvement reflects their dedication to legislative duties and the democratic process.

  1. Dr Makali Mulu - Kitui Central MP
  2. Beatrice Elachi - Dagoretti North MP
  3. James Nyikal - Seme MP
  4. Ken Chonga - Kilifi South MP
  5. Samson Cherargei - Nandi Senator
  6. Eddy Oketch - Migori Senator
  7. John Kinyua - Laikipia Senator
  8. Mohamed Faki - Mombasa Senator
  1. Ronald Karauri - Kasarani MP
  2. Mohamed Soud - Mvita MP
  3. Paul Chebor - Rongai MP
  4. Ernest Kagesi - Vihiga MP
  5. Teresia Wanjiru - Nominated MP
  6. Elizabeth Kailemia - Meru Woman Rep
  7. Muthoni Marubu - Lamu Woman Rep

In a recent report unveiled on Wednesday, Hezena Lamaletian, the ODM Nominated Senator, found herself listed among fellow Senators as one of the least active youth representatives.

According to the report, Hezena's contributions in the Senate chambers amounted to a total of 21 spoken instances.

Responding via her Facebook page, Senator Hezena offered a perspective that actions often carry more weight than mere words.

Hezena Lemaletian
Hezena Lemaletian Pulse Live Kenya

In her statement, she urged readers to dismiss the significance of such rankings, emphasizing that they are essentially determined by who speaks the loudest.

She acknowledged the uniqueness of each Senator's approach, emphasizing that not all can adopt the same vocal approach.

Hezena stressed her preference for thoughtful contributions, choosing to speak when the situation truly demands it.

