Top 7 most active & inactive MPs & Senators

During this period, the Mzalendo Trust compiled and released data highlighting the engagement levels of both Members of Parliament and Senators, shedding light on their activity in the legislative process.

Notably, on average, each member of the National Assembly participated in discussions ten times.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it's intriguing to observe that a substantial portion, precisely 187 members of the National Assembly, contributed less than ten times, accounting for 68.14% of the total.

On an average scale, a Senator actively engaged in discussions approximately 41 times over this period.

Impressively, the majority of Senators demonstrated a robust commitment to their responsibilities, with all but one Senator contributing to plenary discussions more than 10 times.

In fact, a significant proportion of Senators participated extensively, making noteworthy contributions of 50 times or more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

This substantial involvement reflects their dedication to legislative duties and the democratic process.

Active MPs and Senators

Dr Makali Mulu - Kitui Central MP Beatrice Elachi - Dagoretti North MP James Nyikal - Seme MP Ken Chonga - Kilifi South MP Samson Cherargei - Nandi Senator Eddy Oketch - Migori Senator John Kinyua - Laikipia Senator Mohamed Faki - Mombasa Senator

Inactive MPs and Senators

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronald Karauri - Kasarani MP Mohamed Soud - Mvita MP Paul Chebor - Rongai MP Ernest Kagesi - Vihiga MP Teresia Wanjiru - Nominated MP Elizabeth Kailemia - Meru Woman Rep Muthoni Marubu - Lamu Woman Rep

Senator Hezena defends herself over claims she is among least active politicians

In a recent report unveiled on Wednesday, Hezena Lamaletian, the ODM Nominated Senator, found herself listed among fellow Senators as one of the least active youth representatives.

According to the report, Hezena's contributions in the Senate chambers amounted to a total of 21 spoken instances.

Responding via her Facebook page, Senator Hezena offered a perspective that actions often carry more weight than mere words.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

In her statement, she urged readers to dismiss the significance of such rankings, emphasizing that they are essentially determined by who speaks the loudest.

She acknowledged the uniqueness of each Senator's approach, emphasizing that not all can adopt the same vocal approach.