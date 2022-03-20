9 heavyweights clamoring for the Kiambu Governor seat

Of the nine leaders poised for the position, six are affiliated with the Kenya Kwanza alliance and one with the Azimio La Umoja campaign.

Incumbent James Nyoro is also throwing his hat in the ring and will look to defend his seat in this epic battle.

Here are the aspirants who will be facing each other in stiff competition and will share out the possible 1,180,920 votes in Kiambu County.

James Nyoro

He is the current governor for Kiambu county having come to office midstream following the impeachment of the governor he deputised, Ferdinand Waititu.

The county boss emerged second in the 2013 elections before forming an alliance with Ferdinand Waititu in order to oust former Governor William Kabogo in 2017.

Nyoro is defending his seat on a Jubilee party ticket and has pledged to address the total debt portfolio for Kiambu.

Kimani Wamatangi

Wamatangi is the current Senator for Kiambu County. He recently defected from Jubilee party to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

He defended the move by saying: "My feet are burning, I have come here running because this is where I need to be. I have consulted mama mbogas at the marketplace, and wazees in their farms, church leaders and my family and all have assured me that UDA is the best place to be.”

He exudes confidence in unseating Governor Nyoro owing to his contact with voters and more so having helped residents during the pandemic.

Moses Kuria

Kuria is the Gatundu South Member of Parliament and Chama cha Kazi (CCK) party leader.

The lawmaker has vowed to win the race with a promise to turn Kiambu County into a Singapore-like economy.

He had been admitted to hospital for months after sustaining third-degree burns from a malfunctioned heating mat.

The legislator announced his bid for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat on February 26 through a post online.

Ferdinand Waititu

Famously known as Baba Yao, he served as the second governor of Kiambu from 2017 to January 2020 when he was impeached over graft allegations.

He will vie again in the 2022 elections on a UDA ticket. He claims the electorate has been reaching out to him to contest for the seat. He is relying on the development projects he initiated in various parts of Kiambu County as his campaign strategy.

William Kabogo

Kabogo is a former Kiambu governor having been elected in 2013 but lost the seat to Waititu in 2017.

The Tujibebe Wakenya party leader will be seeking to recapture the seat under his news party.

He has promised to revive the economy of Kiambu and to pay more attention to improving healthcare, education as well as infrastructure and security.

Patrick Wainaina Jungle

Mr Wainaina is the MP for Thika Town. He was elected as an independent candidate in 2017.

The lawmaker will be vying on a UDA party ticket and hopes on ascending to Kiambu's top leadership. He has vowed to construct 1,000 kilometres of tarmac road in the county once he assumes office.

Stephen Ndicho

Ndicho is a former Juja MP and Speaker for County Assembly of Kiambu.

He has previously contested for the Kiambu senatorial seat and Githunguri parliamentary, both of which he lost.

The no-nonsense politician is still optimistic on clinching the top seat on a UDA ticket.

He says his leadership is focused on raising the bar on trustfulness, trustworthiness, and accountability in running the assembly affairs to facilitate Kiambu’s transformation.

Mwende Gatabaki

She is the daughter of Senior Chief Peter Gatabaki of Thakwa who is also a former Githunguri MP. She is also the wife of economist David Ndiii.

The former Director-general of the Kenya Citizens and Foreign Nationals Management Services is lookin to become Kiambu’s first female governor.

Ms Mwende is contesting for the seat on a UDA ticket. Her main agenda is to unify the people of Kiambu.

Dr Juliet Kimemia

Dr Juliet served as an executive for Roads and Trade in Mr Waititu’s administration. She has also been of service to various sectors in academia and society.

