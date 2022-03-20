RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

9 heavyweights clamoring for the Kiambu Governor seat

Thomas Bosire

Taking shape for an intriguing showdown is the Kiambu gubernatorial race

Kiambu Governor aspirants: incumbent James Nyoro, Senator Kimani Wamatangi, Mwende Gatabaki and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria
Kiambu Governor aspirants: incumbent James Nyoro, Senator Kimani Wamatangi, Mwende Gatabaki and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria

The quest for the seat has piqued the interest of a number of aspirants, a majority being experienced politicians with track records of winning elections.

Of the nine leaders poised for the position, six are affiliated with the Kenya Kwanza alliance and one with the Azimio La Umoja campaign.

Incumbent James Nyoro is also throwing his hat in the ring and will look to defend his seat in this epic battle.

Here are the aspirants who will be facing each other in stiff competition and will share out the possible 1,180,920 votes in Kiambu County.

He is the current governor for Kiambu county having come to office midstream following the impeachment of the governor he deputised, Ferdinand Waititu.

James Nyoro was sworn in as Kiambu Governor in a ceremony presided over by Justice John Onyiego
James Nyoro was sworn in as Kiambu Governor in a ceremony presided over by Justice John Onyiego Pulse Live Kenya

The county boss emerged second in the 2013 elections before forming an alliance with Ferdinand Waititu in order to oust former Governor William Kabogo in 2017.

Nyoro is defending his seat on a Jubilee party ticket and has pledged to address the total debt portfolio for Kiambu.

Wamatangi is the current Senator for Kiambu County. He recently defected from Jubilee party to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi welcomed by Dr William Ruto after defecting to UDA from Jubilee
Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi welcomed by Dr William Ruto after defecting to UDA from Jubilee Pulse Live Kenya

He defended the move by saying: "My feet are burning, I have come here running because this is where I need to be. I have consulted mama mbogas at the marketplace, and wazees in their farms, church leaders and my family and all have assured me that UDA is the best place to be.”

He exudes confidence in unseating Governor Nyoro owing to his contact with voters and more so having helped residents during the pandemic.

Kuria is the Gatundu South Member of Parliament and Chama cha Kazi (CCK) party leader.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria during a Kenya Kwanza presidential campaign rally in Gatundu on March 18, 2022
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria during a Kenya Kwanza presidential campaign rally in Gatundu on March 18, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The lawmaker has vowed to win the race with a promise to turn Kiambu County into a Singapore-like economy.

He had been admitted to hospital for months after sustaining third-degree burns from a malfunctioned heating mat.

The legislator announced his bid for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat on February 26 through a post online.

Famously known as Baba Yao, he served as the second governor of Kiambu from 2017 to January 2020 when he was impeached over graft allegations.

Ferdinand Waititu with Dr William Ruto and Moses Wetangula during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally at the Thika Stadium on March 13, 2022
Ferdinand Waititu with Dr William Ruto and Moses Wetangula during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally at the Thika Stadium on March 13, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

He will vie again in the 2022 elections on a UDA ticket. He claims the electorate has been reaching out to him to contest for the seat. He is relying on the development projects he initiated in various parts of Kiambu County as his campaign strategy.

Kabogo is a former Kiambu governor having been elected in 2013 but lost the seat to Waititu in 2017.

Kiambu 2022 gubernatorial hopeful William Kabogo
Kiambu 2022 gubernatorial hopeful William Kabogo Pulse Live Kenya

The Tujibebe Wakenya party leader will be seeking to recapture the seat under his news party.

He has promised to revive the economy of Kiambu and to pay more attention to improving healthcare, education as well as infrastructure and security.

Mr Wainaina is the MP for Thika Town. He was elected as an independent candidate in 2017.

Kiambu County 2022 Governor election aspirant Patrick Wainaina wa Jungle
Kiambu County 2022 Governor election aspirant Patrick Wainaina wa Jungle Pulse Live Kenya

The lawmaker will be vying on a UDA party ticket and hopes on ascending to Kiambu's top leadership. He has vowed to construct 1,000 kilometres of tarmac road in the county once he assumes office.

Ndicho is a former Juja MP and Speaker for County Assembly of Kiambu.

He has previously contested for the Kiambu senatorial seat and Githunguri parliamentary, both of which he lost.

Kiambu gubernatorial hopeful Stephen Rugendo Ndicho Ndabi with Dr William Ruto
Kiambu gubernatorial hopeful Stephen Rugendo Ndicho Ndabi with Dr William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

The no-nonsense politician is still optimistic on clinching the top seat on a UDA ticket.

He says his leadership is focused on raising the bar on trustfulness, trustworthiness, and accountability in running the assembly affairs to facilitate Kiambu’s transformation.

She is the daughter of Senior Chief Peter Gatabaki of Thakwa who is also a former Githunguri MP. She is also the wife of economist David Ndiii.

2022 Kiambu gubernatorial hopeful Mwende Gatabaki
2022 Kiambu gubernatorial hopeful Mwende Gatabaki Pulse Live Kenya

The former Director-general of the Kenya Citizens and Foreign Nationals Management Services is lookin to become Kiambu’s first female governor.

Ms Mwende is contesting for the seat on a UDA ticket. Her main agenda is to unify the people of Kiambu.

Dr Juliet served as an executive for Roads and Trade in Mr Waititu’s administration. She has also been of service to various sectors in academia and society.

Dr Juliet Kimemia who is vying for governor in the 2022 Kiambu election
Dr Juliet Kimemia who is vying for governor in the 2022 Kiambu election Pulse Live Kenya

She is vying on a KANU ticket. She boasts of being the brain behind the creation of Kiambu County Public Private Partnership that brings together different development stakeholders. Her mission for the people of Kiambu is to seal all corruption loopholes if elected.

Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

