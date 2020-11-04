Governors have recommended the return of the 9PM to 4AM dusk-to-dawn curfew.

This as President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted the Sixth Extraordinary Session of the National and County Governments Co-ordinating Summit virtually from State House on Wednesday.

Council of Governors Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya conveyed that the county bosses were concerned with the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country hence the recommendation to revert to previous containment measures.

"The political class have continued to be the super spreaders of this virus. This has led to an escalation of Covid-19 cases and the collapse of contact tracing efforts.

"It is actually an acute crisis. Many patients are losing the battle en route to Nairobi to seek treatment. We shall be asking that we reexamine the easing of restrictions and re-strategize We are heading to breaking point," the CoG chair stated.

Council of Governors Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya

No mask, No Service

The governors have further proposed a "no mask, no service" rule for government offices as a measure to contain the virus.

"Members of public including politicians should be penalized for flouting the health protocols. As counties we are beginning a campaign dubbed ‘no mask no service.’ Anyone found offering services to someone who is not complying with health protocols will be held liable," Governor Oparanya stated.

President Kenyatta is scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday afternoon which will be his thirteenth (13th) Presidential address on Covid-19 pandemic containment measures.