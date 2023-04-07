The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Driver narrowly escapes death hours after buying the vehicle

Denis Mwangi

A driver is counting his blessings and losses after crashing his newly purchased vehicle into a swamp

On Thursday evening April 6, a Probox carrying two passengers was traveling along the Mwea-Embu highway in Kirinyaga when it crashed into a swamp

The vehicle was headed towards the Makutano side when the driver lost control of it and veered off the road, plunging into a swamp at Mutithi, causing a huge traffic jam on the busy highway.

Fortunately, the two individuals inside the car narrowly escaped death.

According to a resident named Benjamen Kariuki, who spoke to reporters at the scene, the passengers had recently purchased the vehicle from Embu and were on their way to their home in Murang'a when the accident occurred.

Toyota Probox Van
Toyota Probox Van Pulse Live Kenya

Kariuki said that the driver of the Probox appeared to have lost control of the vehicle, leading to the crash.

The accident quickly drew a crowd of onlookers and passersby, who rushed to the scene to offer assistance.

Two local divers who were nearby managed to retrieve the vehicle using a chain that was connected to a tractor that was on standby. The divers worked quickly to ensure that the vehicle and its passengers were safely removed from the swamp.

READ: CS Murkomen announces highest death toll on Kenyan roads since independence

The car was extensively damaged in the accident and had to be towed to Sagana police station by authorities.

Mbatian Kantai, the police commander for Mwea West, arrived at the scene and confirmed that both the driver and passenger were out of danger.

A file photo of a police car on the road
A file photo of a police car on the road Pulse Live Kenya

He expressed gratitude to the divers who had helped retrieve the vehicle and praised the swift response of emergency personnel.

The incident caused a traffic snarl-up along the busy Mwea-Embu highway, with many commuters experiencing long delays as a result.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

