Driver narrowly escapes death hours after buying the vehicle

The vehicle was headed towards the Makutano side when the driver lost control of it and veered off the road, plunging into a swamp at Mutithi, causing a huge traffic jam on the busy highway.

Fortunately, the two individuals inside the car narrowly escaped death.

According to a resident named Benjamen Kariuki, who spoke to reporters at the scene, the passengers had recently purchased the vehicle from Embu and were on their way to their home in Murang'a when the accident occurred.

Kariuki said that the driver of the Probox appeared to have lost control of the vehicle, leading to the crash.

The accident quickly drew a crowd of onlookers and passersby, who rushed to the scene to offer assistance.

Two local divers who were nearby managed to retrieve the vehicle using a chain that was connected to a tractor that was on standby. The divers worked quickly to ensure that the vehicle and its passengers were safely removed from the swamp.

The car was extensively damaged in the accident and had to be towed to Sagana police station by authorities.

Mbatian Kantai, the police commander for Mwea West, arrived at the scene and confirmed that both the driver and passenger were out of danger.

He expressed gratitude to the divers who had helped retrieve the vehicle and praised the swift response of emergency personnel.