Moses Kuria issues first warning as Trade CS

The tough-talking CS who was speaking during the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Humanitarian Fundraising on Friday, October 28 slammed local manufacturers and the private sector for constantly complaining over cheap imports from Uganda and Tanzania.

He told them to instead focus on working on the market competitiveness, noting that there will be no mercy.

He added that there will be no place for ineffective traders as the government will continue to promote regional trade.

"How did we end up here when we started complaining that we are getting imports from Uganda, which are finishing our farmers? We have to stop this culture of complaining and look at our competitiveness. If you are not competitive, don't expect mercy from the government of Kenya. The government can support you in any way, except if you are not competitive," Kuria explained.

He promised that his ministry will support local manufacturers, adding that a series of meetings are lined up with different industry players to explore ways of ensuring competitiveness.

"Manufacturing is your business, but it is our business as a government as well. Starting next week, I will have a meeting with each of your 14 sectors so that we can thoroughly analyse each by January 2023 to ensure competitiveness," added the CS.

Traders and farmers in Kenya have in the past complained over cheap imports coming in from neighbouring countries where the cost of production is lower.