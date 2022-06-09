RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Tragedy of couple that died hours after their re-union

Authors:

Amos Robi

The couple had been involved in a domestic row and had just sorted things and were headed home

couple perish in crash after reunion
couple perish in crash after reunion

A Meru couple on May 31 died in a road accident just hours after they had reconciled following a domestic row and agreed to and start things afresh.

Recommended articles

According to the Daily Nation Jackson Mawira and Nancy Kendi had been embroiled in a domestic row which saw Nancy pack up and leave to her parents’ home, however efforts of friends and relatives saw the two agree to settle back together and raise their young son.

Mawira who is a boda boda operator made his way to his in-laws where he fetched his young family and headed for home.

However, between Nkubu and Chogoria, the family was involved in a deadly head on crash with a lorry as Mawira tried to overtake a convoy of a politician who was in campaign activities.

Mawira perished on the spot while his wife who was seriously injured died on arrival at the St Anne Hospital, luckily their son managed to survive after he landed on a ditch although he sustained injuries.

couple perish in crash after reunion
couple perish in crash after reunion couple perish in crash after reunion Pulse Live Kenya

Irene Nkatha, Mawira’s sister said her brother was happy he was finally getting his family back not knowing the worst was going to happen before they got home.

Nkatha’s family is taking care of the late couple’s son who is recovering from wounds sustained in the accident.

“We were devastated when we got the news but we have now accepted the will of God. Even though they were separated for some time, we know their souls are together since they had reconciled,” an emotional Nkatha said.

Nkatha further said the politician's promise to help settle hospital bills has not been met although aides close to him said he was going to offer a hand.

“We have so far raised more than Sh40,000 for postmortem examinations and mortuary fees. But we don't know how we will raise the money for burial expenses and to take care of the child,” she said.

The couple will be buried on Thursday June 9

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Joy at Kibos school for the blind as Jambojet donate foodstuff and school equipment

Joy at Kibos school for the blind as Jambojet donate foodstuff and school equipment

Man whipped by Chinese national yet to get justice despite court orders

Man whipped by Chinese national yet to get justice despite court orders

Ruto reacts after Infotrak poll placed Raila ahead of him

Ruto reacts after Infotrak poll placed Raila ahead of him

How Wajackoyah answered voter who said marijuana ruined her son's life

How Wajackoyah answered voter who said marijuana ruined her son's life

Tragedy of couple that died hours after their re-union

Tragedy of couple that died hours after their re-union

I used to sell mitumba bedsheets - Millicent Omanga

I used to sell mitumba bedsheets - Millicent Omanga

President of Barbados jets into Kenya days after Fenty launch

President of Barbados jets into Kenya days after Fenty launch

DCI Kinoti's message to politicians mocking police officers academic qualifications

DCI Kinoti's message to politicians mocking police officers academic qualifications

Matiang'i addresses fears of internet shutdown during polls

Matiang'i addresses fears of internet shutdown during polls

Trending

Fresh details emerge on why MP's campaign vehicle crashed into crowd [Video]

Borabu MP Ben Momanyi MP's campaign vehicle crashes into crowd

55-yr-old Kenyan wrestles AK-47 from thug who stole his Sh200 bob

File image of an AK-47 rifle

Kitui accident survivors recall events leading to the horrific crash

Kitui accident survivors recant events leading to crash

Hussein Mohammed attacks former employer Citizen TV

Hussein Mohamed appointed Head of Communications in William Ruto Presidential Campaign