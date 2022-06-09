Tragedy of couple that died hours after their re-union

According to the Daily Nation Jackson Mawira and Nancy Kendi had been embroiled in a domestic row which saw Nancy pack up and leave to her parents’ home, however efforts of friends and relatives saw the two agree to settle back together and raise their young son.

Mawira who is a boda boda operator made his way to his in-laws where he fetched his young family and headed for home.

However, between Nkubu and Chogoria, the family was involved in a deadly head on crash with a lorry as Mawira tried to overtake a convoy of a politician who was in campaign activities.

Mawira perished on the spot while his wife who was seriously injured died on arrival at the St Anne Hospital, luckily their son managed to survive after he landed on a ditch although he sustained injuries.

couple perish in crash after reunion Pulse Live Kenya

Irene Nkatha, Mawira’s sister said her brother was happy he was finally getting his family back not knowing the worst was going to happen before they got home.

Nkatha’s family is taking care of the late couple’s son who is recovering from wounds sustained in the accident.

“We were devastated when we got the news but we have now accepted the will of God. Even though they were separated for some time, we know their souls are together since they had reconciled,” an emotional Nkatha said.

Nkatha further said the politician's promise to help settle hospital bills has not been met although aides close to him said he was going to offer a hand.

“We have so far raised more than Sh40,000 for postmortem examinations and mortuary fees. But we don't know how we will raise the money for burial expenses and to take care of the child,” she said.