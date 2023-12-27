The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Christmas gathering takes tragic turn as teen shoots sister over gift dispute

Lynet Okumu

A Christmas gathering took a tragic turn as a teenager was arrested and charged with fatally shooting his sister during an argument over Christmas gifts

Crime scene
Crime scene

In a devastating turn of events in Florida, a Christmas gathering took a tragic turn as a teenager was arrested and charged with fatally shooting his sister during an argument over Christmas gifts.

According to People publication on December 27, the incident unfolded at their grandmother's house, leading to a chain of events that shocked the community and prompted law enforcement involvement.

Abrielle Baldwin, 23, lost her life on Sunday after being shot in the chest by her 14-year-old brother, Damarcus, during a heated argument over Christmas gifts.

File image of a crime scene
File image of a crime scene

The confrontation took a horrifying turn, revealing the depth of the family dispute that ended in tragedy.

According to a press release from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the siblings – Damarcus, Darcus (15), and Abrielle – had gone Christmas shopping with their mother and Abrielle's two young sons. The tension escalated when they reached their grandmother's home, leading to a verbal altercation over the holiday gifts.

The argument took a lethal turn when Damarcus threatened to shoot Abrielle and her 11-month-old son.

Despite Abrielle's plea to stop arguing on Christmas, Damarcus carried out the unthinkable, shooting his sister in the chest while she held her infant in a carrier. The incident left Abrielle fatally wounded and Damarcus injured.

File image of a crime scene
File image of a crime scene

Pinellas County Sheriff Gualtieri expressed his disbelief at the tragedy, noting that the prevalence of guns among youth in the area has reached unprecedented levels.

The Sheriff described Abrielle as a mother trying to make a living and condemned the disturbing trend of gun violence among young individuals.

After fleeing the scene, Darcus contacted his mother and expressed self-harm statements. Subsequently, he was taken to a mental health facility for evaluation.

The authorities plan to transfer him to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center upon his release.

A stock image of a police crime scene.
A stock image of a police crime scene.

Damarcus now faces charges of 1st Degree Murder, Child Abuse, and Delinquent in Possession of a Firearm. Meanwhile, Darcus is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement working to locate the firearm used by Darcus.

