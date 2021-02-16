Trans Nzoia has joined the growing list of County Assemblies that have passed BBI (Constitutional Amendment) Bill 2020.

This comes hours after Busia and West Pokot county assemblies became the fourth and fifth to pass the Bill.

Siaya, Kisumu and Homa Bay were the first three counties to pass the BBI referendum Bill.

Baringo is the first and only county that has so far rejected the Bill.

The Bill needs to be passed by at least 24 counties out of the 47.

BBI Secretariat

BBI Secretariat co-chair Dennis Waweru, in a statement last week noted that up to 35 counties were expected to pass the bill.

He added that the country should anticipate a referendum in June 2021.