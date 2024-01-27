CS Murkomen lists roads to be tolled in new plan to raise revenue [List]

Murkomen who unveiled the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) 2023-2027 Strategic Plan on Friday, January 26, 2024 explained that Athi River-Namanga Road and Galleria-Rongai-Ngong-Karen Shopping Centre are among the roads on the list in a bid to raise funds for the construction and rehabilitation of roads countrywide.

Mombasa to Malaba, Corridor C and D roads which are Museum Hill-Moyale and Sirare- Lodwar respectively and Kiambu Road are also on the list presented by Murkomen.

According to the CS, Kenyans will benefit from the proposal as it will see the government tarmac more than 2,000 kilometers of roads.

“We will make sure that, from all those tolled roads, the resources are transferred back to the people of Kenya by giving them quality roads,” Murkomen explained.

The CS divulged that a total of Sh700million will be used to construct toll stations along the roads on the list.

Roads to be tolled

Athi River-Namanga Road Galleria-Rongai-Ngong-Karen Shopping Centre Mombasa to Malaba Road Museum Hill-Moyale Road Sirare- Lodwar Road Kiambu Road

Reactions on social media

The proposal has attracted backlash from a section of netizens who noted that the move will be an additional burden to Kenyans who are already struggling with the high cost of living and increased taxation.

A number of netizens questioned why motorists should be charged for using roads that were constructed by tax-payers’ money even before the current administration came into power.

“Kibaki and Raila built most if not all of these roads with OUR money. When you drive on these roads you will see signs by @KeNHAKenya telling you your taxes AKA fuel levy were used to build/maintain those roads. Ruto has built nothing. He cannot tax us for using our own roads…” Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna wrote on X.

Others noted that with Kenyans paying taxes which should be used for development, including the construction of roads, introducing charges on roads that were constructed by the same funds raised from taxes is a move that they are uncomfortable with.

@ Dave Best noted that “We pay taxes for them to build us roads and they want us to pay to use those roads?”

“Surely?! Up to which point do they want to squeeze us? And where is all this money going?” Protested Pauline Njoroge.

“Tulipe ushuru tujitegemee. The way to go, what else remaining that need to be taxed?” Quipped one Patrick Mwangi.

