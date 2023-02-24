CS Murkomen's Old Trafford photos trigger angry reactions

Murkomen took to his personal social media accounts early on Friday morning (10:00 p.m. London time), and shared a series of photos of himself watching the match alongside other government officials.

"My first time ever to watch a match at Old Trafford after a long day work and I am very happy that we won," he captioned the post.

However, this act did not sit well with Kenyans on Twitter (KOT), who claim that the CS used the taxpayers' money to travel abroad for the game.

"It's your turn to enjoy taxpayers' money," reads a comment from a page managed by the KANU party.

"We need an audit, since you were sworn in government, you have been on endless foreign trips and most have been fun and pleasure. You have been to the world cup final and now VVIP seat at Old Trafford. Can we be told of what benefit some of those trips have been to the taxpayers?" a user identified as @girau007 questioned.

Pulse Live Kenya

Moreover, some KOT also accused CS Murkomen of choosing to support foreign teams rather than his local teams back at home.

"You should always be available at Kasarani, Nyayo Stadium among others(the six also included) to watch our local league. We elected you and so you should be proud of us" a comment from @mumo50397640 reads.

Pulse Live Kenya

Here are other reactions from KOT concerning the Secretary's trip.

Murkomen faces Backlash after meeting 2018 World Cup final referee

This is not the first time the CS is getting roasted by KOT for posting football-related pictures.

In 2018, Kenyans bashed Murkomen after he posted a selfie of himself alongside an Argentine referee who officiated the France versus Croatia match, Nestor Pitana.

The then senator for Elgeyo Marakwet indicated in his tweet that he had invited Nestor Pitana for a charity match in Kenya.

"Congratulations Referee Nestor Pitana. You did a good job by managing the 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals well. Welcome to Kenya next year for a charity match as agreed. Mungu mbele," he stated.