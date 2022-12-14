ADVERTISEMENT
CS Murkomen issues 3 orders following deadly accident on Nakuru-Eldoret highway

Amos Robi

The Tuesday evening accident claimed eight lives and left 23 seriously injured

The accident scene at the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway involving two PSVs and a truck
Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has taken action following an accident along the Nakuru - Eldoret Highway that claimed eight lives.

CS Murkomen in a statement said he had ordered the Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) to implement actions that would curb the occurrence of such accidents.

Murkomen gave three orders to the transport authority which he said would be part of the long-term plans to see the reduction of similar accidents.

“I have this evening instructed the Kenya National Highways Authority to immediately implement adequate measures to forestall any such accidents.

"The actions to be undertaken include installation of observe lane discipline signs from both approaches of the three lanes, installation of 50KPH speed limit on both approaches and use of speed guns by police to enforce the law,” read the statement by CS Murkomen released on Tuesday evening.

The accident scene at the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway involving two PSVs and a truck
Besides the eight that perished, 23 were seriously injured and rushed to the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital.

According to witnesses, the accident occurred when a truck rammed into the two vehicles which were headed in opposite directions.

“Both matatus had 14 passengers each on board, police who immediately arrived at the same confirmed eight people dead and 23 people were rushed to hospital in critical condition,” Nakuru West OCPD Edward Ogware said.

Residents of the area said the accidents have become rampant adding that the area has become a black spot.

The accident scene at the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway involving two PSVs and a truck
“We recently lost three students on this road who were knocked down by a lorry, Ngata bridge has become a blackspot for accidents. We are calling on Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to take charge and restore safety on this road,” Arnold Kiptanui a resident of the area told the media.

The accident happens as Kenyans ready themselves for the festivities which see many travel to different destinations.

