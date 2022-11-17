RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Murkomen strikes new deal with Chinese gov't on JKIA

Miriam Mwende

We consider China a close friend and a great partner - Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr Zhou Pingjian on November 16, 2022
Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr Zhou Pingjian on November 16, 2022

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has announced a new partnership with the Chinese government that will see the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi expanded.

Following a meeting with the China Ambassador to Kenya Dr Zhou Pingjian, CS Murkomen outlined that the Government of Kenya had extended its collaboration with China to cover the aviation industry.

"As Government, we consider China a close friend and a great partner owing to their active involvement in the transformation of Kenya's infrastructure landscape over the last 20 years resulting in cheaper, faster and more efficient movement of people and goods between cities and towns.

"We look forward to continued collaboration in infrastructure development and attracting more investment into the sector," Murkomen explained.

READ: Is CS Murkomen planning to restrict boda bodas from highways?

He announced that the expansion of JKIA would be the first beneficiary of the new collaboration as other airports are also scheduled to undergo expansion.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr Zhou Pingjian during a meeting with Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen on November 16, 2022
Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr Zhou Pingjian during a meeting with Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen on November 16, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The CS further conveyed that the Ministry of Transport has embarked on modernisation and digitisation of Kenya's transport industry saying that the government will rely on China as a world leader in science and technology.

"Technology has become the centrepiece of modern infrastructural developments with Information Transportation Systems offering the much-needed solutions to traffic control and management," the CS stated adding that the Chinese government would assist through scholarships and training.

Ambassador Pingjian also conveyed plans to resolve the current imbalance in trade between the two nations.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr Zhou Pingjian during a meeting with Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen on November 16, 2022
Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr Zhou Pingjian during a meeting with Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen on November 16, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

China currently exports goods worth $720 million to Kenya while Kenya earns $42.4 million from exports to China.

The main imports from China include machinery, electric & electronic equipment, garments, organic materials, pharmaceutical products and footwear among others, while Kenya exports titanium ore, niobium, tantalum, vanadium, zirconium ore and avocados.

