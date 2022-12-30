CS Murkomen suspends operations of Modern Coast bus company

The company has also been instructed to facilitate the safe and seamless travel of all passengers who had booked with them.

This follows a road accident that involved one of the buses operated by Modern Coast on December 28, 2022.

The vehicle plunged into River Masosa at Makutano Junction in Kisii County while ferrying passengers to Homa Bay county.

This comes just months after a July 2022 accident involving the same bus company, which resulted in 36 deaths and numerous injuries when a bus plunged into River Nithi.

CS Murkomen also addressed concern about the circumstances under which the bus company was allowed to resume operation after the suspension of its license in July 2022.

“The July accident led to the suspension of the license of the bus company for three months. The operations were allowed to resume in November this year after the company complied with all the conditions that had been set for them,” the Cabinet Secretary explained.

Murkomen emphasized the importance of road safety and reminded motorists, public service vehicle owners, and passengers of the measures that were outlined in a joint press conference with the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on December 20th.

These measures include ensuring that vehicles are well-serviced and drivers are well-rested before taking to the road, properly displaying and positioning signage, towing stalled vehicles within one hour and observing speed limits and passenger capacit.

The CS also urged motorists to adhere to designated routes, and pay attention to traffic signs and lights.

Drivers were also cautioned against reckless overtaking, overlapping, and driving under the influence of alcohol.