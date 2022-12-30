ADVERTISEMENT
CS Murkomen suspends operations of Modern Coast bus company

Denis Mwangi

CS Murkomen also explained how the Modern Coast was allowed to resume operations after the suspension of its license in July 2022, following an accident that killed 36 people.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during a past media briefing at Harambee House
Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to suspend all operations of the Modern Coast bus company.

The company has also been instructed to facilitate the safe and seamless travel of all passengers who had booked with them.

This follows a road accident that involved one of the buses operated by Modern Coast on December 28, 2022.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during a past media briefing at Harambee House
The vehicle plunged into River Masosa at Makutano Junction in Kisii County while ferrying passengers to Homa Bay county.

This comes just months after a July 2022 accident involving the same bus company, which resulted in 36 deaths and numerous injuries when a bus plunged into River Nithi.

CS Murkomen also addressed concern about the circumstances under which the bus company was allowed to resume operation after the suspension of its license in July 2022.

The July accident led to the suspension of the license of the bus company for three months. The operations were allowed to resume in November this year after the company complied with all the conditions that had been set for them,” the Cabinet Secretary explained.

Murkomen emphasized the importance of road safety and reminded motorists, public service vehicle owners, and passengers of the measures that were outlined in a joint press conference with the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on December 20th.

These measures include ensuring that vehicles are well-serviced and drivers are well-rested before taking to the road, properly displaying and positioning signage, towing stalled vehicles within one hour and observing speed limits and passenger capacit.

The CS also urged motorists to adhere to designated routes, and pay attention to traffic signs and lights.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during a past media briefing at Harambee House
Drivers were also cautioned against reckless overtaking, overlapping, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Ministry of Transport vowed to take stern action against anyone who flouts traffic rules.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

