US warns citizens against travelling to Kenya

The United States has warned her citizens against travelling to Kenya, over increased cases of Covid-19.

The travel advisory followed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issue of a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Kenya due to COVID-19.

“Do not travel to Kenya due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution in Kenya due to crime, terrorism, health issues, and kidnapping,” read part of the Advisory.

US citizens have also been warned against travelling to the Kenya-Somalia border and some coastal areas due to terrorism and areas of Turkana County due to increased crime.

The US further warned against travel to the Nairobi neighborhoods of Eastleigh and Kibera due to crime and kidnapping.

“Violent crime, such as armed carjacking, mugging, home invasion, and kidnapping, can occur at any time. Local police are willing but often lack the capability to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents and terrorist attacks. Emergency medical and fire service is also limited,” read the travel advisory.

UK Red list travel ban

This comes a few days after the United Kingdom included Kenya in the Covid-19 Red list travel ban over increased cases of covid-19 infections.

In a statement, the UK said visitors who have been in Kenya or transited through Kenya would be denied entry into England.