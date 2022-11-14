RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gov't seeks tax policies in 7 key areas for Ruto's first budget

Denis Mwangi

The government intends to focus on aggressive revenue mobilization to support the economic recovery strategy

Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndung'u with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during the launch of the budget preparation process for the FY 2023/24 & the Medium-Term Budget is currently underway at KICC.
Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndung'u with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during the launch of the budget preparation process for the FY 2023/24 & the Medium-Term Budget is currently underway at KICC.

Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndung’u is looking for tax policy proposals touching on agriculture and 6 other priorty sectors

Recommended articles

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung’u has invited Kenyans to submit their views on tax policy measures they would like the ministry to consider.

CS Ndung’u recently kicked off the preparation of the Finance Bill 2023 which will inform how the government collects and spends money in the upcoming 2023/24 financial year.

The cabinet secretary encouraged Kenyans to submit tax proposals that will facilitate the achievement of the government objectives which should support the economic recovery strategy and the country's economic blueprint Vision 2030.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ngung’u when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October, 18, 2022
Treasury CS Njuguna Ngung’u when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October, 18, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Specifically, Treasury is looking for tax policy proposals touching on agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSMEs), economy, housing and settlement, healthcare, digital superhighway and the creative economy.

In addition, the proposals may include measures on regulatory reforms, revenue administration reforms, and any other measures that may enhance macroeconomic stability and reposition the economy on an inclusive and sustainable growth trajectory,” the notice from CS Ndung’u read.

READ: Top 10 African countries with the highest corporate tax rates

He also explained that the submissions should be specific on the proposed amendment to the tax law, supported by a statement on the issue to be addressed and a clear justification for the proposed amendment.

The deadline for the submission of the tax proposals is December 16, 2022.

Kenya's National Treasury building is pictured in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 14, 2018. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's National Treasury building is pictured in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 14, 2018. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

CS Ndung’u launched the Financial Year 2023/24 and Medium-Term Budget preparation process on November 9, 2022.

During the launch, he noted that revenue collection was recorded in all broad tax categories.

READ: How govt gave up Sh259.5 billion in revenue - Treasury report

However, the good performance was overshadowed by the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict which put pressure on the prices of energy, food, and other commodities and pushed inflation to a high of 9.6 per cent by end of October 2022.

He added that the government plans to drive an aggressive revenue mobilization to create on additional revenues.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gov't seeks tax policies in 7 key areas for Ruto's first budget

Gov't seeks tax policies in 7 key areas for Ruto's first budget

CBK begins removal of 4.2 million Kenyans from CRB blacklist [How to benefit]

CBK begins removal of 4.2 million Kenyans from CRB blacklist [How to benefit]

Delay of Sh60 million cash reward from govt leaves heroic officers in the dark

Delay of Sh60 million cash reward from govt leaves heroic officers in the dark

My friend was stabbed to death 2 weeks ago - Sakaja on insecurity in Nairobi

My friend was stabbed to death 2 weeks ago - Sakaja on insecurity in Nairobi

It's a Michuki moment - Kabogo issues warning on insecurity in Nairobi [Video]

It's a Michuki moment - Kabogo issues warning on insecurity in Nairobi [Video]

Ex-KDF man arrested over Kitengela student’s murder in fight over barmaid

Ex-KDF man arrested over Kitengela student’s murder in fight over barmaid

4 times politicians were embarrassed by their wardrobe choices

4 times politicians were embarrassed by their wardrobe choices

Help at last for malnourished children in Mashirima Kapombe’s feature on drought

Help at last for malnourished children in Mashirima Kapombe’s feature on drought

Kivutha Kibwana’s final message as he quits elective politics

Kivutha Kibwana’s final message as he quits elective politics

Trending

Elizabeth Robai speaking during a interview

Dancing Kitale nurse breaks silence after becoming internet sensation

President Uhuru Kenyatta recounts 2 a.m. phone call from Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore before his death during his tribute at All Saints Cathedral memorial service

How family resolved dispute on Bob Collymore's last wishes

A photo collage of CS Kipchumba Murkomen and the SGR

Secrets of Kenya's SGR contracts revealed [Details]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking during the launch State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Annual Report on November 4, 2022

My friend was stabbed to death 2 weeks ago - Sakaja on insecurity in Nairobi