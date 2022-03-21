RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Date set for delivery of Uhuru's final budget

Denis Mwangi

In the legacy budget, President Uhuru Kenyatta's government will be expected to address the high cost of living and increased taxation

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani
Treasury CS Ukuru Yatani has set the date for the presentation of the 2022/23 Budget Policy Statement.

In an announcement on Monday, March 21, CS Yatani said that he would be presenting the budget policy statement on April 7, 2022.

Treasury CS Ukur Yattani when he read the 2020/2021 budget at the National Assembly
"This is to notify the general public that the Budget Statement for the FY 2022/23 will be delivered by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Planning in the National Assembly on Thursday, 7 th April, 2022 from 3:00p.m," reads the press release.

In the legacy budget, President Uhuru Kenyatta's government will be expected to address the high cost of living and increased taxation on a number of products.

The 2022 General Elections will also feature in the budget as the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission struggles with its own financial constraints.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati has in the past said that the commission requires at least Sh40 billion to conduct the polls.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati
The 2021/22 budget was Sh3.03 trillion up from Sh2.9 trillion the previous year.

Due to the critical functions of his docket, CS Yatani said he had made a decision to shelf his political ambition in order to help President Kenyatta finish his term.

The CS, who was planning to resign by February 9, dropped his political ambitions at the last minute.

Yatani's resignation would have thrown the 2022/23 budgeting process that is currently underway and transition to the next administration into headwinds.

Ukur Yatani Kanacho. (YouTube)
I have carefully weighed the dictate of my current national duty, respect for my president and the push to offer myself as a Gubernatorial candidate for Marsabit county.

In this regard, I have therefore, reached the decision NOT to run in the forthcoming August General election but instead continue to support the president in his quest to consolidate his legacy and preside over a smooth transition,” read the statement in part.

Denis Mwangi

