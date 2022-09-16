IG Mutyambai gets more powers despite Ruto's strong criticism

In a letter addressed to IG Hillary Mutyambai who is currently on a break, CS Yatani clarified the relationship between the Treasury, the Ministry of Interior and the office of the IG.

“As the Cabinet Secretary in charge of finance, I am responsible for overall oversight over the management of public finances.

“The Cabinet Secretary responsible for your Ministry retains the overall responsibility in terms of policy direction, performance and management of the Ministries, State Departments, State Corporations and other entities under his/her control,” the document read.

As the accounting officer, the IG will be required to keep the Interior CS updated on all financial matters and provide information and reports as may be directed.

“He will also have to comply and familiarise himself with, the Pubilc Finance Management Act 2012, the Public Finance Management Regulations (National Government) of 2015, the Public Procurement and Disposal Act of 2015 and the Public Audit Act of 2015 and various other laws and regulations, directives and circulars issued by the National Treasury from time to time,” Yatani said.

To facilitate understanding of the additional responsibilities, the National Treasury has prepared a guide on the responsibilities of accounting officers for the IG’s reference.

“Accounting Officers to deliberate on public finance management issues, which you will be expected to attend in person, unless the Cabinet Secretary to The National Treasury has been notified beforehand of your absence.

“Such meetings are indeed an essential part of ensuring close contact and cooperation between ministries, state departments, agencies and the National Treasury," Yatani instructed the IG.

Interestingly, President Ruto has empowered Mutyambai's office despite referring to him as the most incompetent IG Kenya has had in a past interview.

He was speaking during a meeting with the delegation of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) at Karen in July.

He accused the IG of being manipulated by the executive and Uhuru Kenyatta who was the president at the time.

"We doubt the command. We have a serious problem with the command of the police. We have the most incompetent Inspector General of the Police.

"In fact, the current IG is the president of Kenya (Uhuru Kenyatta), who is the leader of Azimio," Ruto said.