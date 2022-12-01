Treasury bows to MPs' demand to disburse NGCDF funds

This follows months of pressure from Members of Parliament who had threatened to strike if the ex-chequer failed to disburse the funds.

The first batch of cash will be sent on December 9, 2022, marking the beginning of the 23-week disbursement.

Treasury bowed to pressure after Attorney General Justin Muturi gave the Cabinet Secretary a green light.

“In light of the advice from the Attorney General, the National Treasury and Economic Planning confirms that it will commence disbursement to the NG-CDF by tranches of Sh2 billion on a weekly basis with effect from December 9, 2022.

“They will have disbursed a total of Sh44.289 billion by the 23rd week of disbursement,” National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula told MP on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Treasury had been at a crossroads over the disbursement after the Supreme Court ruled that the CDF Act of 2013 was unconstitutional in August 2022.

Wetang'ula reported that Muturi, the former Speaker of the House and now the government's chief legal advisor, had recommended the disbursement.

Muturi explained that the Supreme Court ruling did not affect the NGCDF Act of 2015.

“The Attorney General has advised that the NG-CDF Act of 2015 technically remains in force until such express declaration is formally made by the High Court or other superior Courts as may be seized of the matter on appeal,” Wetangula said.