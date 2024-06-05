The sports category has moved to a new website.

Tremor reported in Nairobi & its environs: What residents felt and where it occurred

Denis Mwangi

Kenyans have rushed online to report that they experienced a tremor in Nairobi and other surrounding areas

A man using a computer on dressing table
A man using a computer on dressing table
  • Residents in and around Nairobi, Kenya, experienced an unconfirmed seismic event on June 5, 2024
  • Various individuals described the shaking with varying intensities, durations, and effects
  • Tremors were reported by many Kenyans on social media, seeking confirmation from others

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at approximately 1:21 p.m., residents in and around Nairobi, Kenya, experienced an unconfirmed seismic event.

The tremors were initially reported by many Kenyans on social media who reported their experience.

Many of the posts were netizens looking to confirm whether others have also experienced the same seismic event.

Volcano Discovery a website that tracks seismic activity also reported data about the tremor.

The epicenter of the suspected quake was pinpointed to be approximately 0.4 km southwest of Nairobi, at a depth of about 10 km.

Tremor reported in Nairobi and surrounding areas
Tremor reported in Nairobi and surrounding areas Tremor reported in Nairobi and surrounding areas Pulse Live Kenya

However, these details remain tentative until confirmed by a recognised seismological agency.

The shaking intensity was reported as weak near the epicenter, with tremors felt as far as 20 km away from Nairobi.

The website garnered hundred of user reports, with a significant portion of these reports coming from Nairobi.

People described the shaking as moderate, with varying durations and intensities.

For instance, some Nairobi residents reported brief but noticeable shaking, while others in areas like Ngong and Kikuyu also felt mild vibrations.

"I experienced swaying while seated on a work chair. A decorative wall cloth hanging gently shook as well," said a person in Ongata Rongai.

"The equipment- computers and printer - rattled, and my feet felt some vibration. I jumped up and moved to the window to see whether anything else was shaking. I was on third floor," reported another user.

"It was very quick. I was lying down and felt the bed shake/rocking. One other person sitting downstairs also felt it," said another in Runda.

A resident in Fourways estate along Kiambu road stated that they felt their chair tremble as though it had turned into a massage seat.

"Seated in my living room, the open, glass front door rattled for approximately 15 seconds. I thought a pet had knocked it but when it continued for some time, realized that it was a tremor," reported a resident in Kiserian.

Kenyans on social media reported a tremor in Nairobi and surrounding areas
Kenyans on social media reported a tremor in Nairobi and surrounding areas
Kenyans on social media reported a tremor in Nairobi and surrounding areas
Kenyans on social media reported a tremor in Nairobi and surrounding areas
Kenyans on social media reported a tremor in Nairobi and surrounding areas
Kenyans on social media reported a tremor in Nairobi and surrounding areas
Kenyans on social media reported a tremor in Nairobi and surrounding areas
Kenyans on social media reported a tremor in Nairobi and surrounding areas
Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

