The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Tsavorite: Details of world's rarest garnet discovered near Tsavo National Park

Denis Mwangi

The largest, cleanest tsavorite on record is a 325.14 carat piece valued at over $2 million (Sh259 million).

The largest in the world tsavorite
The largest in the world tsavorite

Tsavorite, a rare and valuable variety of the garnet group, has been capturing the attention of gemstone enthusiasts worldwide.

Recommended articles

This vibrant green gemstone, discovered in East Africa, has a fascinating history and a bright future in the world of fine jewelry.

Tsavorite was first discovered in 1967 by British gem prospector Campbell R. Bridges in the Manyara Region of Tanzania.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bridges, intrigued by the intense colour and high transparency of the specimens he found, began prospecting in Kenya as well.

In 1971, he discovered the mineral variety there and was granted a permit to mine the deposit.

Tsavorite
Tsavorite Tsavorite Pulse Live Kenya

The name "tsavorite" was proposed by Tiffany & Co. president Henry Platt in honour of Tsavo National Park in Kenya, where some of the finest tsavorite deposits are found.

Apart from Tanzania and Kenya, tsavorite is also found in Madagascar, Pakistan, and Queen Maud Land, Antarctica, but these deposits are much smaller and less significant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tsavorite is mined primarily through artisanal methods in the rugged, lion-infested bushlands along the Kenya-Tanzania border.

The mining process is arduous and dangerous, with miners often working in cramped, dusty caves with limited ventilation.

The gemstone is extremely rare, particularly in gem-quality sizes over several carats.

In late 2006, a 925-carat crystal was discovered, yielding an oval mixed-cut 325-carat stone, one of the largest faceted tsavorites in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tsavorite
Tsavorite Tsavorite Pulse Live Kenya

Another crystal yielded a 120.68-carat oval mixed-cut gem in early 2006.

Despite these exceptional finds, high-quality tsavorite remains scarce, with most rough crystals weighing less than 0.5 carats.

READ: 7 most expensive diamonds to come from Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Tsavorite's rarity, combined with its stunning colour and brilliance, makes it one of the most sought-after and valuable gemstones in the world.

The government has categorised tsavorite as one of the 14 strategic minerals in the country.

Notable sales for a tsavorite include $8,618 for a 3.15-carat stone and $4,898 for a 6.75-carat stone.

According to the The Rare Gemstone Company, the largest, cleanest tsavorite on record is a 325.14 carat piece valued at over $2 million (Sh259 million).

ADVERTISEMENT

Colour

The most prized tsavorites exhibit a vivid, pure green colour, often compared to that of emeralds. The presence of vanadium enhances this colour, making darker shades more desirable.

Clarity

Tsavorite is generally cleaner than many other gemstones, with fewer inclusions. Stones with higher clarity are more valuable.

Tsavorite
Tsavorite ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

Carat Weight

Larger tsavorites are exceedingly rare, with stones over 5 carats being particularly sought after. Most commercially available tsavorites are under 3 carats.

Cut

While the cut does not significantly affect the price, popular shapes like oval and cushion cuts are preferred for their visual appeal.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uasin Gishu DG John Barorot reveals reason behind his resignation [Video]

Uasin Gishu DG John Barorot reveals reason behind his resignation [Video]

Tsavorite: Details of world's rarest garnet discovered near Tsavo National Park

Tsavorite: Details of world's rarest garnet discovered near Tsavo National Park

Ruto awarded Honorary Doctorate, announces Sh60Million grant for Baraton University

Ruto awarded Honorary Doctorate, announces Sh60Million grant for Baraton University

Ministry of Health issues update on Mpox in Kenya, cautions the public

Ministry of Health issues update on Mpox in Kenya, cautions the public

How residents lost Sh1.5 Billion in the latest employment scandal in Eldoret

How residents lost Sh1.5 Billion in the latest employment scandal in Eldoret

DP Gachagua’s warning to UDA politicians on 2027 elections & December deadline

DP Gachagua’s warning to UDA politicians on 2027 elections & December deadline

Helicopter carrying DP Gachagua forced to make emergency landing in Njoro

Helicopter carrying DP Gachagua forced to make emergency landing in Njoro

Dos & don'ts for Eldoret after city status: Lessons from 4 cities [Opinion]

Dos & don'ts for Eldoret after city status: Lessons from 4 cities [Opinion]

Standard Media Group's statement after distressing video of staff at company headquarters

Standard Media Group's statement after distressing video of staff at company headquarters

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jimi Wanjigi addressing the press alongside his wife Irene Nzisa Wanjigi after a raid at his Muthaiga home

Do you agree with Wanjigi that strength of Kamba ladies makes them the ideal wives?

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho met with the United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, at the Ministry's headquarters in Nairobi.

Details of Joho's meeting with U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks at Eldoret State Lodge ahead of the conferment of Eldoret City Status

Umeniwacha kwa mataa lakini ni sawa - Gachagua's remarks to Ruto cracks up crowd

Standard Media Group offices in Nairobi

Standard Media Group's statement after distressing video of staff at company headquarters