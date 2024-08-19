Tsavorite: Details of world's rarest garnet discovered near Tsavo National Park

This vibrant green gemstone, discovered in East Africa, has a fascinating history and a bright future in the world of fine jewelry.

Discovery and Origins

Tsavorite was first discovered in 1967 by British gem prospector Campbell R. Bridges in the Manyara Region of Tanzania.

Bridges, intrigued by the intense colour and high transparency of the specimens he found, began prospecting in Kenya as well.

In 1971, he discovered the mineral variety there and was granted a permit to mine the deposit.

The name "tsavorite" was proposed by Tiffany & Co. president Henry Platt in honour of Tsavo National Park in Kenya, where some of the finest tsavorite deposits are found.

Apart from Tanzania and Kenya, tsavorite is also found in Madagascar, Pakistan, and Queen Maud Land, Antarctica, but these deposits are much smaller and less significant.

Mining and Rarity

Tsavorite is mined primarily through artisanal methods in the rugged, lion-infested bushlands along the Kenya-Tanzania border.

The mining process is arduous and dangerous, with miners often working in cramped, dusty caves with limited ventilation.

The gemstone is extremely rare, particularly in gem-quality sizes over several carats.

In late 2006, a 925-carat crystal was discovered, yielding an oval mixed-cut 325-carat stone, one of the largest faceted tsavorites in the world.

Another crystal yielded a 120.68-carat oval mixed-cut gem in early 2006.

Despite these exceptional finds, high-quality tsavorite remains scarce, with most rough crystals weighing less than 0.5 carats.

Value and Demand

Tsavorite's rarity, combined with its stunning colour and brilliance, makes it one of the most sought-after and valuable gemstones in the world.

The government has categorised tsavorite as one of the 14 strategic minerals in the country.

Notable sales for a tsavorite include $8,618 for a 3.15-carat stone and $4,898 for a 6.75-carat stone.

According to the The Rare Gemstone Company, the largest, cleanest tsavorite on record is a 325.14 carat piece valued at over $2 million (Sh259 million).

Factors Influencing Value of Tsavorite

Colour

The most prized tsavorites exhibit a vivid, pure green colour, often compared to that of emeralds. The presence of vanadium enhances this colour, making darker shades more desirable.

Clarity

Tsavorite is generally cleaner than many other gemstones, with fewer inclusions. Stones with higher clarity are more valuable.

Carat Weight

Larger tsavorites are exceedingly rare, with stones over 5 carats being particularly sought after. Most commercially available tsavorites are under 3 carats.

