TSC fires deputy CEO Dr Mulunda over corruption

Dr Mulunda is accused of soliciting a bribe and influencing tenders from school heads in Western and Nyanza regions.

According to a committee report that investigated the deputy CEO, he threatened school heads saying that he 'could deal with them' when he took over the reins at the Commission after Dr Nancy Macharia.

In a letter dated June 20 and signed by Dr Macharia, who is in charge of the secretariat staff, Mulunda was informed of his dismissal after investigations from principals found overwhelming evidence against him.

“Pursuant to the provisions of clause 10 of your employment contract, the commission has made a decision to terminate your employment contract with effect from June 20, 2022,” reads the letter by Dr. Macharia.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

The TSC deputy CEO is said to have been abusing power on several occasions in 2020 and 2021 by harassing, coercing, and pressuring staffing officers to transfer multiple principals in Western and Nyanza outside of the authorized transfer zone and against the Commission's transfer guidelines.

According to TSC, the transfer of teachers must follow the code of regulation. The transfers must consider the need for adequate distribution, optimal utilization of teachers, availability of vacancies and need for replacement other reasons the commission may consider necessary.

Dr Mulanda, therefore, did not follow the regulation as one principal testified that in one of the transfers, Dr Mulunda instructed a commission official to transfer a principal citing poor performance and stakeholder hostility.

Through Nancy Macharia, Mulunda was summoned to show cause why his contract of employment could not be terminated on the grounds that he breached the Public Officers and Ethics Act but he denied all the allegations before the committee stating he was not guilty.

“The commission has carefully reviewed your case, the evidence presented before it as well as your written response and determined that you were guilty of the allegations raised against you which are in violation of the terms and condition of your contract,” said Dr Macharia.