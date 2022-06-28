TSC re-advertises 844 posts for teachers in North Eastern

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia announced the recruitment in a statement seeking to hire 764 primary school and 80 secondary school teachers confirming the posts are permanent and pensionable.

The recruitment exercise is set to focus mainly on Wajir, Mandera and Garissa counties which are greatly understaffed due to security reasons.

The first round of recruitment failed to attract enough applicants, with the jobs earmarked for teachers from the region.

"To qualify for recruitment, a candidate should be a Kenyan citizen, be hailing from Garissa, Mandera or Wajir Counties, be teaching under Board of Management in Garissa, Mandera or Wajir Counties," Dr Macharia stated.

Pulse

Interested candidates who are not from the three counties need to be registered teachers with the commission, holders of P1 certificates in the case of primary schools, and a minimum of a Diploma in Education in the case of secondary schools.

TSC will not be accepting manual applications, all interested candidates can apply via online portal here.

The applicants are also expected to scan and attach only the required documents. Only original documents should be scanned and uploaded.