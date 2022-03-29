RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Twins score same KCPE grades in 5 subjects

Denis Mwangi

Other than scoring the same grades in all subjects, they both got the same total marks

Twins Bett Lindsey and Bett Lee score same KCPE grade in all subjects

A set of twins has surprised many Kenyans after they scored the same grade in all of the five subjects they sat for during the just released 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations.

Bett Lindsey Kiprotich and her fraternal twin Bett Lee Kiprotich both both scored an "A" in Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Science and Social Studies & Religious Studies.

Perharps more interesting is that despite scoring different specific marks in the individual subjects, both their total marks were 414.

Bett Lee got 414 marks for English 89-A, Kiswahili 85-A, Mathematics 85-A, Science 75-A, and Social Studies and Religious Studies 80-A.

President Uhuru Kenyatta received the 2021 KCPE results from Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha Pulse Live Kenya

Bett Lindsey scored 414 marks for English 86-A, Kiswahili 82-A, Mathematics 85-A, Science 76-A, Social Studies and Religious Studies 85-A.

The two were candidates of Mountain View School in Nairobi and had never tied in terms of their performance, despite being in the same class.

"I used to be on top of him in class…When these results came, I was actually in shock, we have never even tied in class but I am happy by the results," Lindsey said in an interview.

"Sometimes, he would get 380 and I would get a 410, first time it is happening…We would only tie in Math where we would both get 100 or 95%," she added.

According to their father, Charles Kipkirui Bett, who was startled by the results, he is overjoyed by his children's accomplishment.

Lindsey is hoping to secure a spot in The Kenya High School while her brother, who is in Kericho undergoing initiation is eyeing a spot at Mang'u High School.

In 2021, another set of twins scored the same grade in seven of the eight subjects they were tested on in KCSE.

Ron George and Isaac Ray both scored an "A" in Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Geography and Business Studies.

In addition, their aggregate scores differed by one mark, 83 and 84 because Ron got an "A" in English while Ray scored an "A-".

Bruce Magata speaks after emerging best KCPE candidate Pulse Live Kenya
  Magata Bruce Mckenzie - Gilgil Hills Academy - 428 marks
  • Momanyi Ashley Kerubo - Makini School - 427 marks
  • Kwoma Charity Buyanzi -Holy Family Misikhu Girls Primary School- 426 marks
  • Mbugua Sharon Wairimu - Emmanuel Academy - 426 marks
  • Muteti Shantel Ndinda - Kitengela International School - 426 marks
  • Stanley Otieno Omondi - Rofin Field Junior School - 426 marks
  • Wekesa Naomi - Whitestar Academy - 426 marks
  • Kimani Ethan Karuga - Stepping Stones Preparatory - 426 marks
  • Njeru Joel Junior - Nyagwa Primary - 425 marks
  • Muriuki Victor - PCEA Mwimbi Boarding Primary school- 425 marks

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

