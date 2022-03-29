Twins score same KCPE grades in 5 subjects

Bett Lindsey Kiprotich and her fraternal twin Bett Lee Kiprotich both both scored an "A" in Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Science and Social Studies & Religious Studies.

Perharps more interesting is that despite scoring different specific marks in the individual subjects, both their total marks were 414.

Bett Lee got 414 marks for English 89-A, Kiswahili 85-A, Mathematics 85-A, Science 75-A, and Social Studies and Religious Studies 80-A.

Bett Lindsey scored 414 marks for English 86-A, Kiswahili 82-A, Mathematics 85-A, Science 76-A, Social Studies and Religious Studies 85-A.

The two were candidates of Mountain View School in Nairobi and had never tied in terms of their performance, despite being in the same class.

"I used to be on top of him in class…When these results came, I was actually in shock, we have never even tied in class but I am happy by the results," Lindsey said in an interview.

"Sometimes, he would get 380 and I would get a 410, first time it is happening…We would only tie in Math where we would both get 100 or 95%," she added.

According to their father, Charles Kipkirui Bett, who was startled by the results, he is overjoyed by his children's accomplishment.

Lindsey is hoping to secure a spot in The Kenya High School while her brother, who is in Kericho undergoing initiation is eyeing a spot at Mang'u High School.

In 2021, another set of twins scored the same grade in seven of the eight subjects they were tested on in KCSE.

Ron George and Isaac Ray both scored an "A" in Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Geography and Business Studies.

In addition, their aggregate scores differed by one mark, 83 and 84 because Ron got an "A" in English while Ray scored an "A-".

