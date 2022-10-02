Two doctors surrender land they bought in 2017 to government

The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) praised the bravery of the two doctors who owned the public land estimated to be worth Sh5 million that was grabbed in 2004 before it was later resold.

"This is a rare occurrence where persons who have knowingly or unknowingly acquired public property decide to voluntarily surrender the same back to the State for public benefit," the EACC said.

The antigraft appealed to the public to follow suit and hand over privately owned public properties as a way of resolving the graft cases alternatively.

Surrender of public land Pulse Live Kenya

“Other persons in possession of stolen public property are invited to engage EACC for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) pursuant to the applicable law. Meanwhile, land officials who facilitated the Karbanet land grabbing will be subjected to criminal prosecution,” the EACC said.

The alternative dispute resolution mechanisms by the commission include negotiation, mediation and reconciliation by the commission in matters within its mandate.

The EACC is also looking to get back public land estimated to be worth Sh1 billion in Kwale county. The 100 acres piece of land in Chale Island is gazetted as a Marine Reserve and Sacred Groove but was illegally subdivided and transferred to private persons.

Chale Island grabbed by private developers Pulse Live Kenya

The case is before Justice Dena of the Kwale Environment and Land Court which has since granted orders sought by EACC prohibiting the defendants from interfering with the land until the matter is determined.