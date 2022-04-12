Two Kenyan nurses to contest for Sh28 million in global competition

The two are among top 10 finalists hailing from across the world. These nurses were selected from over 24,000 nurses who applied from over 184 countries.

Duba, the founder of Qabale Duba Foundation has been championing against harmful cultural practices against women like female genital mutilation and early/forced marriage.

Duba has also led the empowerment of women through education, implementing peace-building activities, and advocating for girl-child education.

She was the first female from her village to get a degree, and has opened a school in her village that serves the children in the morning and adults in the afternoon.

She is the former Miss Kenya Peace and Investment, a title she has used to reach out to fighting communities and champion for peace. She was also recognized as the Top 100 most influential young Africans in 2020.

Head of State Commendation for Bulle

Bulle has over 21 years of experience of working as a nurse with Ministry of Health. He volunteered on behalf of the government to fight the deadly Ebola Outbreak in West Africa in 2015.

Bulle was awarded as one of the recipients of the ‘Head of State Commendation’ by President Uhuru Kenyatta for his exemplary service to humanity.

He was also awarded by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta for invaluable work in the Beyond Zero programme, targeting reduction of HIV infection in some of the most remote areas.

While one winner will be awarded the grand prize of Sh28 million, the other nine finalists will receive a monetary award. The final round will consist of public voting for each of the nurses starting from 26th April and in-person interview with the Grand Jury members.