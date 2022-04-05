Raila's heart desires Kenya Kwanza - Mandago

Speaking during an interview with Salim Swaleh from NTV, Mandago predicted that a 'handshake' deal between Deputy President William Ruto and Odinga was in the offing.

"I foresee a possibility Raila Odinga and William Ruto will join forces and work together. Let me explain why; When I carefully examine the former Prime Minister, his body yes it's part of Azimio but deep down in his heart, he is part of Kenya Kwanza," said the Governor.

Mandago had been invited by NTV to explain what exactly transpired on Friday, April 1 when rowdy youth pelted stones on Odinga and his entourage in Soy Constituency, Uasin Gishu County.

Pulse Live Kenya

During the interview, Mandago once again denied claims from Suna East MP Junet Mohamed who claimed that Mandago was behaving suspiciously while they were seated at the house of the late Jackson Kibor by occasionally walking in and out of the room.

"The reason why I was constantly walking in and out of the room was because I had to make numerous phone calls to Uasin Gishu based Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers to help locate a stolen vehicle," revealed Mandago.

He went on to further reveal that after the incident, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi made a phone call to Odinga to confirm whether he indeed he was okay and also apologised for what had transpired.

"Sudi and Odinga are personal friends, whenever I want to communicate with the former Prime Minister, I often contact Sudi first. Therefore I was shocked when I saw the Azimio La Umoja team castigate Sudi," said Mandago.

Pulse Live Kenya

17 suspects detained in connection with the attack

The revelations come only hours after a court in Eldoret allowed police to detain 17 suspects for seven days who had been arrested for allegedly being involved in the attack.

Senior Resident Magistrate Emily Kigen ordered that they be detained at the Eldoret police station to enable DCI complete investigations against the accused.

The prosecution led Jamleck Mureithi had requested 14 days arguing that the suspects are likely to face serious charges and hence they were a flight risk.

Pulse Live Kenya

The suspects are being investigated over offences of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and incitement to violence. They will be detained until April 14 when the case will be mentioned.