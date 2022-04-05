RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila's heart desires Kenya Kwanza - Mandago

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Mandago predicted a handshake deal between Ruto and Odinga

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago. Image Courtesy: KNA
Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago. Image Courtesy: KNA

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has insinuated that Azimio La Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga desires to join Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Recommended articles

Speaking during an interview with Salim Swaleh from NTV, Mandago predicted that a 'handshake' deal between Deputy President William Ruto and Odinga was in the offing.

"I foresee a possibility Raila Odinga and William Ruto will join forces and work together. Let me explain why; When I carefully examine the former Prime Minister, his body yes it's part of Azimio but deep down in his heart, he is part of Kenya Kwanza," said the Governor.

Mandago had been invited by NTV to explain what exactly transpired on Friday, April 1 when rowdy youth pelted stones on Odinga and his entourage in Soy Constituency, Uasin Gishu County.

Deputy President William Ruto and Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago during a past meeting
Deputy President William Ruto and Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago during a past meeting Pulse Live Kenya

During the interview, Mandago once again denied claims from Suna East MP Junet Mohamed who claimed that Mandago was behaving suspiciously while they were seated at the house of the late Jackson Kibor by occasionally walking in and out of the room.

"The reason why I was constantly walking in and out of the room was because I had to make numerous phone calls to Uasin Gishu based Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers to help locate a stolen vehicle," revealed Mandago.

He went on to further reveal that after the incident, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi made a phone call to Odinga to confirm whether he indeed he was okay and also apologised for what had transpired.

"Sudi and Odinga are personal friends, whenever I want to communicate with the former Prime Minister, I often contact Sudi first. Therefore I was shocked when I saw the Azimio La Umoja team castigate Sudi," said Mandago.

STONED: Raila's chopper was attacked on Friday, April 1, in Uasin Gishu Image: JUNET MOHAMED
STONED: Raila's chopper was attacked on Friday, April 1, in Uasin Gishu Image: JUNET MOHAMED Pulse Live Kenya

The revelations come only hours after a court in Eldoret allowed police to detain 17 suspects for seven days who had been arrested for allegedly being involved in the attack.

Senior Resident Magistrate Emily Kigen ordered that they be detained at the Eldoret police station to enable DCI complete investigations against the accused.

The prosecution led Jamleck Mureithi had requested 14 days arguing that the suspects are likely to face serious charges and hence they were a flight risk.

Among the charges preferred against the 17 include attempted murder, incitement to violence, malicious damage to property and disturbance of peace. (Photo by Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group)
Among the charges preferred against the 17 include attempted murder, incitement to violence, malicious damage to property and disturbance of peace. (Photo by Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group) Pulse Live Kenya

The suspects are being investigated over offences of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and incitement to violence. They will be detained until April 14 when the case will be mentioned.

The suspects who were produced in court include Abednego Kiptanui, Godwin Kipchirchir, Abraham Chemja, Rodgers Kiplimo, Sammy Keter, Elvis Kipkoech, Moses Bahati, Edwin Cheruiyot, William Samal Erupe, Cleophas Cheboi, Peris Maiyo, Elias Kiplagat, Eliud Kimeli, Kiplagat Chumba, Kenneth Sawe, Kipkorir Muge and Collins Cheboi.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila's heart desires Kenya Kwanza - Mandago

Raila's heart desires Kenya Kwanza - Mandago

17 face life imprisonment if found guilty of attempting to kill Raila

17 face life imprisonment if found guilty of attempting to kill Raila

Residents of Kileleshwa organise 'job' interview for MCA aspirants

Residents of Kileleshwa organise 'job' interview for MCA aspirants

President Kenyatta confirms death of Kenya's ambassador to Qatar

President Kenyatta confirms death of Kenya's ambassador to Qatar

Uhuru condemns attack on Raila's chopper, addresses politicians involved

Uhuru condemns attack on Raila's chopper, addresses politicians involved

3 iron ladies, top politicians contesting for Kirinyaga Governor

3 iron ladies, top politicians contesting for Kirinyaga Governor

Have you heard of quitting school to ride boda boda? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Have you heard of quitting school to ride boda boda? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

DCI names Sudi, Kositany, Kiplagat in stoning of Raila's chopper

DCI names Sudi, Kositany, Kiplagat in stoning of Raila's chopper

DP Ruto addresses stoning of Raila’s chopper as police arrest 17

DP Ruto addresses stoning of Raila’s chopper as police arrest 17

Trending

Wanjigi reveals he doesn't check his bank account balance

Jimi Wanjigi

Twins score same KCPE grades in 5 subjects

Twins Bett Lindsey and Bett Lee score same KCPE grade in all subjects

Section of Kenyans who will pay more for electricity this month

Kenya's state-owned power company is probing workers for fraud and everyone is anxious

Matiang'i reacts to stoning of Raila's chopper in Eldoret

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i speaking to the media during a past address.