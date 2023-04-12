The sports category has moved to a new website.

UDA announces Sh2M cash reward for musicians [Details]

Lynet Okumu

The UDA party, which was formed after a fallout with Jubilee party, is looking to solidify its position as a progressive political outfit by tapping into the creative industry

UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala addressing the media during a past briefing
UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala addressing the media during a past briefing

Kenya's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has announced a Sh2 million cash reward for musicians who compose the party's anthem.

The announcement was made during a press briefing by newly recruited members from the Kenyan entertainment industry, who vowed to spearhead the hunt for the best composed song.

United Democratic Affairs Secretary General Cleophas Malala, also shared the news on his Twitter account

"This afternoon, while addressing the 4th Estate, newly recruited members from the Kenyan entertainment industry vowed to spearhead the hunt for the best composed song to be used as the UDA party anthem.

"The winner is sure of bagging lucrative deals from reputable recording companies as well as cash awards from the UDA Party," Malala wrote.

UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala welcomes musicians to UDA on April 12, 2023
UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala welcomes musicians to UDA on April 12, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The UDA party, which was formed after a fallout with Jubilee party, is looking to solidify its position as a progressive political outfit by tapping into the creative industry.

According to the new members, a vibrant UDA party is an attractive and progressive outfit for any sane Kenyan.

The competition for the UDA party anthem is open to all musicians regardless of their political affiliations.

UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala welcomes musicians to UDA on April 12, 2023
UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala welcomes musicians to UDA on April 12, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The winning song will be used as the party's official anthem and the winner will be assured of lucrative deals from reputable recording companies as well as the Sh2 million cash reward from the UDA party.

Some of the media personalities who joined UDA on Wednesday, April 12 are Bahati, MC Jessy, KRG The Don, Diana Marua, DJ Kwenye Beat, Sammy Boy, Mash Mwana, and Dufla Diligon among others.

UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala meets musicians at UDA headquarters in Nairobi on April 12, 2023
UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala meets musicians at UDA headquarters in Nairobi on April 12, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Malala assured the new joiners of the party’s commitment to ensuring that the government supports the entertainment industry so that young people are dignified.

He added that the party would also support celebrities with the ambition to become leaders, by mentoring and nurturing them

