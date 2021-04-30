UDA appoints Nation journalist as party Communications Director

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced Nation Journalist Wanjohi Githae as the Party’s Director of Communications.
The party associated with Deputy President William Ruto through Secretary General Veronica Maina said the Mr Githae will be in-charge of the Party’s print, broadcast and Online communications.
“We have appointed Mr. Wanjohi Githae as the Party Director of Communications. Mr. Githae brings a wealth of experience in communication and media relations,” read part of the statement.
Wanjohi Githae has a wealth of experience and has worked with The Nation Media Group and Mediamax as a political reporter and Editor for the last 15 years.
