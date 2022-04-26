RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

UDA's Muthama loses his daughter, DP Ruto mourns

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Rest in peace, Janet - DP Ruto

UDA's Johnson Muthama loses his daughter, DP Ruto mourns
UDA's Johnson Muthama loses his daughter, DP Ruto mourns

Deputy President William Ruto has sent a message of condolence to the family of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairperson Johnstone Muthama, following the death of his daughter Janet Nthoki Nduya.

Recommended articles

In a statement issued on April 26, 2022 DP Ruto condoled with Muthama’s family saying Janet was a diligent, responsible and honest lady.

“Our love and prayers to UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama for the loss of his dear daughter Janet Nthoki Nduya. She was a diligent, responsible and honest lady who will be fondly remembered for her kindness and dependability.

“May the family, relatives and friends find strength to get through this pain. Rest In Peace, Janet,” reads DP Ruto condolence message to Muthama.

A section of Kenyans on Twitter joined DP Ruto’s tweet, condoling with Muthama’s family.

Bluff Roy “Condolences to the family, may her soul rest in eternal peace”

KibetKosgei (Weritap Nyiganet) “May her soul rest in eternal peace. Ny sincere condolences to Muthama and his family. Poleni sana”

Sally Nyamu “My sincere condolences to the family of our Chairman Hon. Muthama”.

THE B!G ViCK “@On behalf of The R.H Raila Amollo Odinga pole sana to Muthama family and friends. May her soul rest in peace”.

Janet Nthoki first came to the limelight in 2021, after her mother [Faith Nzisa] went public with information that she was Muthama’s first wife, before Agnes Kavindu, but their marriage ended back in 1991. Together they had five kids.

UDA's Johnson Muthama loses his daughter, DP Ruto mourns
UDA's Johnson Muthama loses his daughter, DP Ruto mourns UDA's Johnson Muthama loses his daughter, DP Ruto mourns Pulse Live Kenya

“I was deeply hurt when I saw my own daughter, Alice, on TV lying about how good of a person her father is. How can a good person abandon his own flesh and blood? My third-born Janet Nthoki is living in abject poverty. Muthama took all my children away from me when they were still toddlers…my life has been traumatic for over 30 years,” Nzisa.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sakaja unveils running mate in race for Nairobi governor

Sakaja unveils running mate in race for Nairobi governor

Gov't worker earning Sh32,000 monthly arrested for having millions in bank

Gov't worker earning Sh32,000 monthly arrested for having millions in bank

CS Matiang’i declares May 3rd a public holiday

CS Matiang’i declares May 3rd a public holiday

UDA's Muthama loses his daughter, DP Ruto mourns

UDA's Muthama loses his daughter, DP Ruto mourns

Uhuru's promise to Macron after re-election as French President

Uhuru's promise to Macron after re-election as French President

Kibaki's habits that differed from Presidential traditions

Kibaki's habits that differed from Presidential traditions

Ruto appoints Isaac Mwaura to senior role after UDA nominations loss

Ruto appoints Isaac Mwaura to senior role after UDA nominations loss

Sh13million awarded to Kenyan racially discriminated in US

Sh13million awarded to Kenyan racially discriminated in US

Kibaki's ex-Aide de Camp bows out of politics

Kibaki's ex-Aide de Camp bows out of politics

Trending

Puzzle of prison cleaner who is worth Sh257 million

A file image of high end cars in a parking lot

Flight from JKIA carrying VIP guests skids off runway while landing [Photos]

RwandaAir flight WB464 skidds off off Entebbe International Airport

Jimmy Kibaki opens up on father's last moments, long illness

Jimmy Kibaki

Humor or insensitive? Fresh details on viral obituary that sparked debate

Fresh details emerge on Elizabeth Mueni Ngotho's viral orbituary that has Kenyans talking