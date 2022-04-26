UDA's Muthama loses his daughter, DP Ruto mourns

In a statement issued on April 26, 2022 DP Ruto condoled with Muthama’s family saying Janet was a diligent, responsible and honest lady.

“Our love and prayers to UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama for the loss of his dear daughter Janet Nthoki Nduya. She was a diligent, responsible and honest lady who will be fondly remembered for her kindness and dependability.

“May the family, relatives and friends find strength to get through this pain. Rest In Peace, Janet,” reads DP Ruto condolence message to Muthama.

A section of Kenyans on Twitter joined DP Ruto’s tweet, condoling with Muthama’s family.

Bluff Roy “Condolences to the family, may her soul rest in eternal peace”

KibetKosgei (Weritap Nyiganet) “May her soul rest in eternal peace. Ny sincere condolences to Muthama and his family. Poleni sana”

Sally Nyamu “My sincere condolences to the family of our Chairman Hon. Muthama”.

THE B!G ViCK “@On behalf of The R.H Raila Amollo Odinga pole sana to Muthama family and friends. May her soul rest in peace”.

Janet Nthoki's introduction to the public

Janet Nthoki first came to the limelight in 2021, after her mother [Faith Nzisa] went public with information that she was Muthama’s first wife, before Agnes Kavindu, but their marriage ended back in 1991. Together they had five kids.

