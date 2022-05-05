UDA insiders reveal top candidate for DP Ruto's running mate position

According to sources inside the United Democratic Alliance, the panel entrusted with proposing a candidate to be DP Ruto's running partner for the August 9 elections has locked in on Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

The Standard reported that Kindiki was chosen over Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua who was also among the candidates being considered.

“Gachagua had been identified as a strong contender, alongside Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi,” an excerpt from the publication read.

According to sources, the panel took into account loyalty, personality, expertise as well as public record.

Ultimately, DP Ruto will have to unveil his preferred choice before the lapse of the May 16 deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The deputy president has also been chiming in on the selection of his rival ODM leader Raila Odinga’s running mate.

In a statement issued on Wednesday Ruto said the planned interviews for aspiring running mates would be humiliating to Kalonzo who has demonstrated beyond doubt that he can deliver as a deputy president.

The DP stated that the political class must unite to eliminate the culture of political deceit on grounds that every leader deserves dignity and respect.

“Though we are competitors, to subject HE Kalonzo to some humiliating 'interview' is impunity. We must unite to eliminate the culture of political deceit, the hallmark of some politicians. Whatever the circumstances every leader deserves some dignity and respect. Heshima si utumwa,” reads DP Ruto’s tweet.

Musyoka also made it clear that he would not attend the planned Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance running mate interviews.

Speaking to the Standard, Kalonzo described the vetting process as demeaning hence his decision not to show up.

"I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it," Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka remarked.