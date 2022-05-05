RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

UDA insiders reveal top candidate for DP Ruto's running mate position

Denis Mwangi

According to sources, the panel took into account loyalty, personality, expertise as well as public record.

Deputy President William Ruto during a past public address
Deputy President William Ruto during a past public address

Deputy President William Ruto is a step closer to naming his preferred running mate in his quest to clinch the presidency in the upcoming August 2022 General Election.

According to sources inside the United Democratic Alliance, the panel entrusted with proposing a candidate to be DP Ruto's running partner for the August 9 elections has locked in on Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

The Standard reported that Kindiki was chosen over Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua who was also among the candidates being considered.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki
Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua had been identified as a strong contender, alongside Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi,” an excerpt from the publication read.

Ultimately, DP Ruto will have to unveil his preferred choice before the lapse of the May 16 deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The deputy president has also been chiming in on the selection of his rival ODM leader Raila Odinga’s running mate.

Deputy President William Ruto
Deputy President William Ruto I will not show them my weapon until the last minute - DP William Ruto on fight with Uhuru-Raila camp Pulse Live Kenya

In a statement issued on Wednesday Ruto said the planned interviews for aspiring running mates would be humiliating to Kalonzo who has demonstrated beyond doubt that he can deliver as a deputy president.

The DP stated that the political class must unite to eliminate the culture of political deceit on grounds that every leader deserves dignity and respect.

“Though we are competitors, to subject HE Kalonzo to some humiliating 'interview' is impunity. We must unite to eliminate the culture of political deceit, the hallmark of some politicians. Whatever the circumstances every leader deserves some dignity and respect. Heshima si utumwa,” reads DP Ruto’s tweet.

Musyoka also made it clear that he would not attend the planned Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance running mate interviews.

Speaking to the Standard, Kalonzo described the vetting process as demeaning hence his decision not to show up.

Kalonzo Musyoka speaks with Raila Odinga during a past event
Kalonzo Musyoka speaks with Raila Odinga during a past event Kalonzo Musyoka speaks with Raila Odinga during a past event Pulse Live Kenya

"I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it," Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka remarked.

However, Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance council secretary Junet Mohamed reiterated that the vetting process is important because they don’t want to end up with someone like the current deputy president.

Denis Mwangi

