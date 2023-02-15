ADVERTISEMENT
Drama as MCAs walk out of Governor Lenku's assembly address [Video]

Fabian Simiyu

Governor Lenku is disappointed after 18 MCAs walked out on him as he addressed the Kajiado County Assembly

Governor Joseph Ole Lenku was left perplexed after a section of MCAs allied to UDA walked out on him immediately after he had been given an opportunity to address the Kajiado County Assembly.

This was Lenku's first address to the assembly in 2023 after the house adjourned for recess late last year.

Eighteen MCAs walked out on the Governor and stated that the action as because Lenku had failed to fulfill his pledges.

"The governor seems to be interested in working with MCAs allied to Azimio. His discrimination is evident in the manner he issued the county bursary as those who supported him were allocated huge amounts in the Sh150 million supposed to be equally distributed among the 25 wards.

"While he said each ward will get Sh1.5 million, those wards with ODM representatives were issued more money. We cannot allow him to politicize education as children suffer. In his previous address, he also promised to deal with ghost workers but instead, illegal employment is ongoing," lamented Majority Leader John Loisa.

Another MCA added that all they want is democracy, honesty and development so that those who voted them into office get to benefit from their leadership.

Governor Lenku addressed the media after giving his speech and blamed the UDA MCAs for causing disruption in the assembly yet President William Ruto asked all leaders to work together to help champion the agendas put in place.

"I will not get diverted by whatever I may hold dear because I hold nothing more dear than you, the people of Kajiado.

"It is interesting that while the President asked Governors and all leaders to come together for the course of the nation, it is the UDA MCAs in Kajiado who out rightly disobeyed trust and abandoned the national and county course," stated Lenku.

Lenku accused the MCAs of a different agenda saying they had been displeased by his decision to bypass them in distributing bursary fund to the wards. The Governor insisted it would have been against the law.

Ole Lenku concluded by stating that he was not going to allow leaders in his county to be breakers of the law.

