Why Governor Sakaja is in trouble with UDA MCAs in Nairobi County

Governor Johnson Sakaja is in trouble with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MCAs after the city's lawmakers raised queries about why he was sidelining them in making critical county decisions.
The MCAs allied to UDA have accused their county boss of working with their Azimio counterparts yet the governor was elected into office via the UDA ticket.
The accusations came in on the same day the city lawmakers directed Sakaja to lift the ban on the closure of nightclubs in Nairobi.
The MCAs stated that they wanted every Kenyan to know that Sakaja was working alone as they clashed with their boss over the appointment of key figures in the county.
For instance, the MCAs have accused Sakaja of appointing various Azimio figures to the county's key departments.
It has to be noted that Azimio and UDA are rivals and the UDA MCAs are feeling that Sakaja is betraying them.
The MCAs are angry and bitter because they feel like the governor is working with people who didn't even vote for him during the August 2022 general elections.
Governor Sakaja on his end defended his actions by stating that he was elected by the people of Nairobi and that it was not a one-sided affair.
During a recent press conference in Nairobi, one of the MCAs was heard saying that the governor should ditch the UDA flag if he thinks that his party didn't play a major role in helping him become the city's governor.
