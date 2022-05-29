RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

UDA vice-chairman resigns, joins Azimio

Charles Ouma

I realised there was no democracy in UDA - Kipruto Arap Kirwa

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has suffered a setback after its national Vice-Chairman Kipruto Kirwa defected to rival Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

Kirwa made the decisive move on Sunday and was received by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga at Mayuba Stadium in Bungoma County.

Speaking when he was unveiled by Raila's running mate Martha Karua at the rally in Sirisia, Kirwa noted that he had opted to resign from UDA over what he termed as 'no democracy' in the party.

"I realised there was no democracy in UDA and from today, I've resigned as the party's vice chair and I'll support Raila for the presidency," he said.

Odinga, who has been on a charm offensive in Western Kenya and parts of Rift Valley, welcomed Kirwa to the Azimio brigade.

Peter Kenneth dismissed a remark by Deputy President William Ruto where the DP had vowed to address land issues in the country as president, challenging the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate to start from his own Rift Valley backyard.

“Huyu jamaa ambaye tunashindana nayeye mambo yake haieleweki. Anasema asubuhi, anasema ingine saa nane. Anaenda kanisani anaomba msamaha halafu saa nane anawatukana wale ambao aliwaomba msamaha afternoon hiyo hiyo.

"(It is difficult to understand the character we are competing against as he keeps contradicting himself. Even after going to church and asking for forgiveness, he ends up abusing the same people he apologized to later in the day)," Kenneth said.

The former Gatanga lawmaker further poked holes into Ruto's promise to Narok residents.

"Jana amesema kule Narok ataangalia njia ya kuleta suluhu kwa mashamba. Kama ana nia ya mashamba aanze hapa county yake Uasin Gishu.

"(Yesterday he promised to address land issues while addressing a rally in Narok. If at all he is serious about it, let him start in Uasin Gishu)," Kenneth added.

