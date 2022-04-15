RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

UDA Nominations - DNG wins in Woodely, Wamatangi dominates Kiambu

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

In Bomet County, 24-year old Linet Toto Chepkorir won the Woman Rep ticket

UDA Nominations -DNG wins in Woodely, Wamatangi dominates Kiambu
UDA Nominations -DNG wins in Woodely, Wamatangi dominates Kiambu

Celebrated media personality Davidson Ngibuini popularly known as DNG has won the United Democratic Alliance ticket in the hotly contested Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course Ward, party primaries.

Recommended articles

“We clinched the UDA ticket yesterday!!! Thank you for the phenomenal support! Yesterday, we proved that the voice of the majority is unshakeable, and the majority of the voters in Woodley Kenyatta Golf Course Ward want change,” DNG said after the win.

He added; “We resisted the tireless efforts by the incumbent absentee MCA Mwangi Njihia to infiltrate our Party Nomination exercise, disrupt my campaign, push his project (Peter Thuku), bribe our voters and propel a childish propaganda and smear campaign against me”.

In Kiambu County, Senator Kimani Wamatangi won the UDA ticket in the governor race. He won in 10 out of the 12 sub-counties in Kiambu. Other nominees for the UDA ticket were former Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Eric Muturi.

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi welcomed by Dr William Ruto after defecting to UDA from Jubilee
Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi welcomed by Dr William Ruto after defecting to UDA from Jubilee Pulse Live Kenya

In Bomet County, 24-year old Linet Toto Chepkorir clinched the woman representative ticket for the UDA party.

“We have won! Thank you very much to the residents of Bomet for giving me the mandate to contest for Women Rep seat on UDA ticket. I am a testimony to God's greatness. God bless you. I love you,” Toto shared after the win.

UDA's National Elections Board (NEB) chairman Antony Mwaura has ordered a repeat of the party’s primaries in all areas that witnessed chaos and logistical challenges – preventing the exercise from taking place.

So far, at least 23 aspirants seeking Governors seats have been cleared by the UDA Party.

Here is a list of those cleared to vie in the upcoming general election

  1.        Mithika Linturi – Meru
  2.        Muthomi Njuki – Tharaka Nithi
  3.        Simon Kachapin – West Pokpot
  4.        John Lodepe – Turkana
  5.        Dekow Mohammed – Garissa
  6.       Ali Noor Aden – Mandera
  7.        Anne Waiguru – Kirinyaga
  8.        Johnson Sakaja – Nairobi
  9.        Rachael Macharia – Kajiado
  10.        Susan Kihika – Nakuru
  11.        Patrick Olentutu – Narok
  12.        Ahmed Muktar Were – Wajir
  13.        Leltit Lati – Samburu
  14.        Ezekiel Machogu - Kisii
  15.        Walter Nyambati – Nyamira
  16.       Hasan Omar – Mombasa
  17.        Fatuma Achani – Kwale
  18.        Aisha Jumwa – Kilifi
  19.        Hussein Dado – Tana River
  20.        John Mrutu – Taita Taveta
  21.       Mutahi Kahiga – Nyeri
  22.       Irungu Kangata – Murang'a
  23. Kello Harsama – Marsabit

Some of the big wigs who have been flopped in the UDA Nominations include; Former CS Charles Kater, MP Vincent Tuwei, MP Cate Waruguru, MP Jayne Kihara, Former MP Sammy Mwaita, MP James Murgor, MP Wilson Kogo, MP Moses Cheboi and nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Communications Authority extends SIM card registration by 6 months

Communications Authority extends SIM card registration by 6 months

UDA Nominations - DNG wins in Woodely, Wamatangi dominates Kiambu

UDA Nominations - DNG wins in Woodely, Wamatangi dominates Kiambu

Naivas shoplifter joins Sonko rescue team after being released from prison

Naivas shoplifter joins Sonko rescue team after being released from prison

I can't take daily beatings anymore - Lady cancels wedding scheduled for Saturday

I can't take daily beatings anymore - Lady cancels wedding scheduled for Saturday

America isn't what you think it is; don't come -Steve Harvey to Africans

America isn't what you think it is; don't come -Steve Harvey to Africans

Parliament adjourned prematurely after Speaker clashes with Babu Owino [Video]

Parliament adjourned prematurely after Speaker clashes with Babu Owino [Video]

Azimio coalition party gazetted, Uhuru & Raila listed as top leaders

Azimio coalition party gazetted, Uhuru & Raila listed as top leaders

UDA primaries: Female aspirant attacked, clothes torn in Mathare

UDA primaries: Female aspirant attacked, clothes torn in Mathare

Government increases fuel prices for April and May

Government increases fuel prices for April and May

Trending

CS Magoha announces how to check Form One placement via mobile phone

CS George Magoha announces Form One students to report to school on May 3, 2022.

Modern Coast billionaire's children inherit lion's share of his wealth

Modern Coast buses intercepted

Ezra Chiloba claims harassment from mobile networks

CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba speaks during a function with the ODPP on April 4, 2022

MC Jessy drops out of South Imenti MP race after striking deal with Ruto

DP Ruto convinces MC Jessy to drop his South Imenti Parliamentary bid in favour of Mwiti Kathaara