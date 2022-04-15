UDA Nominations - DNG wins in Woodely, Wamatangi dominates Kiambu

“We clinched the UDA ticket yesterday!!! Thank you for the phenomenal support! Yesterday, we proved that the voice of the majority is unshakeable, and the majority of the voters in Woodley Kenyatta Golf Course Ward want change,” DNG said after the win.

He added; “We resisted the tireless efforts by the incumbent absentee MCA Mwangi Njihia to infiltrate our Party Nomination exercise, disrupt my campaign, push his project (Peter Thuku), bribe our voters and propel a childish propaganda and smear campaign against me”.

In Kiambu County, Senator Kimani Wamatangi won the UDA ticket in the governor race. He won in 10 out of the 12 sub-counties in Kiambu. Other nominees for the UDA ticket were former Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Eric Muturi.

Pulse Live Kenya

In Bomet County, 24-year old Linet Toto Chepkorir clinched the woman representative ticket for the UDA party.

“We have won! Thank you very much to the residents of Bomet for giving me the mandate to contest for Women Rep seat on UDA ticket. I am a testimony to God's greatness. God bless you. I love you,” Toto shared after the win.

UDA's National Elections Board (NEB) chairman Antony Mwaura has ordered a repeat of the party’s primaries in all areas that witnessed chaos and logistical challenges – preventing the exercise from taking place.

So far, at least 23 aspirants seeking Governors seats have been cleared by the UDA Party.

Here is a list of those cleared to vie in the upcoming general election

Mithika Linturi – Meru Muthomi Njuki – Tharaka Nithi Simon Kachapin – West Pokpot John Lodepe – Turkana Dekow Mohammed – Garissa Ali Noor Aden – Mandera Anne Waiguru – Kirinyaga Johnson Sakaja – Nairobi Rachael Macharia – Kajiado Susan Kihika – Nakuru Patrick Olentutu – Narok Ahmed Muktar Were – Wajir Leltit Lati – Samburu Ezekiel Machogu - Kisii Walter Nyambati – Nyamira Hasan Omar – Mombasa Fatuma Achani – Kwale Aisha Jumwa – Kilifi Hussein Dado – Tana River John Mrutu – Taita Taveta Mutahi Kahiga – Nyeri Irungu Kangata – Murang'a Kello Harsama – Marsabit