UDA Nominations - DNG wins in Woodely, Wamatangi dominates Kiambu

Celebrated media personality Davidson Ngibuini popularly known as DNG has won the United Democratic Alliance ticket in the hotly contested Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course Ward, party primaries.
In Bomet County, 24-year old Linet Toto Chepkorir won the Woman Rep ticket
“We clinched the UDA ticket yesterday!!! Thank you for the phenomenal support! Yesterday, we proved that the voice of the majority is unshakeable, and the majority of the voters in Woodley Kenyatta Golf Course Ward want change,” DNG said after the win.
He added; “We resisted the tireless efforts by the incumbent absentee MCA Mwangi Njihia to infiltrate our Party Nomination exercise, disrupt my campaign, push his project (Peter Thuku), bribe our voters and propel a childish propaganda and smear campaign against me”.
In Kiambu County, Senator Kimani Wamatangi won the UDA ticket in the governor race. He won in 10 out of the 12 sub-counties in Kiambu. Other nominees for the UDA ticket were former Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Eric Muturi.
“We have won! Thank you very much to the residents of Bomet for giving me the mandate to contest for Women Rep seat on UDA ticket. I am a testimony to God's greatness. God bless you. I love you,” Toto shared after the win.
UDA's National Elections Board (NEB) chairman Antony Mwaura has ordered a repeat of the party’s primaries in all areas that witnessed chaos and logistical challenges – preventing the exercise from taking place.
So far, at least 23 aspirants seeking Governors seats have been cleared by the UDA Party.
Here is a list of those cleared to vie in the upcoming general election
- Mithika Linturi – Meru
- Muthomi Njuki – Tharaka Nithi
- Simon Kachapin – West Pokpot
- John Lodepe – Turkana
- Dekow Mohammed – Garissa
- Ali Noor Aden – Mandera
- Anne Waiguru – Kirinyaga
- Johnson Sakaja – Nairobi
- Rachael Macharia – Kajiado
- Susan Kihika – Nakuru
- Patrick Olentutu – Narok
- Ahmed Muktar Were – Wajir
- Leltit Lati – Samburu
- Ezekiel Machogu - Kisii
- Walter Nyambati – Nyamira
- Hasan Omar – Mombasa
- Fatuma Achani – Kwale
- Aisha Jumwa – Kilifi
- Hussein Dado – Tana River
- John Mrutu – Taita Taveta
- Mutahi Kahiga – Nyeri
- Irungu Kangata – Murang'a
- Kello Harsama – Marsabit
Some of the big wigs who have been flopped in the UDA Nominations include; Former CS Charles Kater, MP Vincent Tuwei, MP Cate Waruguru, MP Jayne Kihara, Former MP Sammy Mwaita, MP James Murgor, MP Wilson Kogo, MP Moses Cheboi and nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura
