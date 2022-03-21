Mystery as politician resurfaces after skipping his traditional wedding ceremony

According to a report by The Standard, Kiprop, who is running for the Kaptarakwa MCA seat, resurfaced on Sunday and apologised over the botched traditional ceremony at Kapkoi village.

“I am alright fellow friends, thank you for your concern for sure I don't know what happened,” the groom said on the WhatsApp group that had been formed to plan the ceremony.

He also shared the same apology to his supporters and followers on Facebook.

The previous day, he had informed his fans of the ceremony by inviting them through a post that read "Welcome to my dowry ceremony tomorrow" and attached a photo of two ladies.

In a twist, one of the ladies posted on the photo bearing the public invite has come out to distance herself from the politician, claiming she had no knowledge who he is.

"Hey Theophilus where did you get that photo? And why would you post our photo without our consent?? Please take down that picture. This is so wrong. We don't know you neither do you know us. Am trying to go through the comments and I can't get why you would intentionally use our picture," she posed a question to the politician.

In a phone interview, a local tailor named Mary identified the ladies as her clients and suspects that the photos may have been shared to the politician without her knowledge as inspiration for the outfits for his own ceremony. She has also demanded that he takes down the photo.

D Day Anxiety

On the day of the ceremony, the group members who had contributed Sh19,100, had been anxious about his whereabouts, with individuals who had donated money demanding refunds.

Below are some of the queries posed to Kiprop who is yet to explain his whereabouts.

“Why, brother, did you choose to run away from your important day from your in-laws,”

“You have disappointed me today, and it’s regrettable you had to sacrifice your dearest wife.”

“We need our money back,”

As messages of disappointment filled the politician’s group chat, the family spokesperson Solomon Kandie was forced to intervene and calm the members.

“Good evening all. On behalf of Theo’s family, we express our sincere apologies for the no-show from our brother. We regret the inconveniences caused,” Kandie tried to quell the tension in the group.

“However, we are putting efforts to trace his whereabouts. We pray that he is safe and sound wherever he is. Thanks, God bless,” he added.

During the ceremony, the 400-seater tent was already filled as both friends and family waited to share in the joy of finding their son a new wife.

As is often the case with African traditional wedding ceremonies, many volunteers and a few paid chefs were busy preparing food for the multitude of people that had gathered.

By midday, the bride's family had already taken their seats in the home, preparing to receive elders for dowry negotiations.

As the day progressed, it became evident that the groom was not attending, despite urgent calls from his entourage.