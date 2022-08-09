RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Rigathi Gachagua casts his vote in Mathira [Video]

Rigathi Gachagua was accompanied by his wife Dorcas and other members of this family

UDA presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua casts his vote in Mathira
UDA presidential running mate and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua on his part voted a few minutes past 7 am accompanied by his wife Dorcas and other members of this family.

Gachagua and his family voted at Sagana Primary School in Mathira, Nyeri County.

Deputy President and UDA presidential candidate William Ruto cast his vote at Kosachei Primary School in Turbo, Uasin Gishu.

DP Ruto, was among the first to vote shortly after 6 am when the polling stations across the country were scheduled to vote.

This is away from the usual where many politicians wait until later in the day to cast their votes.

He will now be waiting for the polls to close and the IEBC to undertake the very important exercise of tallying the votes.

The two leaders had been urging their supporters to wake up early and cast their ballots. Some of their supporters had gone as far as coining songs to motivate them to participate in the elections.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

