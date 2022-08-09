Rigathi Gachagua casts his vote in Mathira [Video]

Gachagua and his family voted at Sagana Primary School in Mathira, Nyeri County.

Deputy President and UDA presidential candidate William Ruto cast his vote at Kosachei Primary School in Turbo, Uasin Gishu.

DP Ruto, was among the first to vote shortly after 6 am when the polling stations across the country were scheduled to vote.

This is away from the usual where many politicians wait until later in the day to cast their votes.

He will now be waiting for the polls to close and the IEBC to undertake the very important exercise of tallying the votes.