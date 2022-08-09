UDA presidential running mate and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua on his part voted a few minutes past 7 am accompanied by his wife Dorcas and other members of this family.
Rigathi Gachagua casts his vote in Mathira [Video]
Rigathi Gachagua was accompanied by his wife Dorcas and other members of this family
Recommended articles
Gachagua and his family voted at Sagana Primary School in Mathira, Nyeri County.
Deputy President and UDA presidential candidate William Ruto cast his vote at Kosachei Primary School in Turbo, Uasin Gishu.
DP Ruto, was among the first to vote shortly after 6 am when the polling stations across the country were scheduled to vote.
This is away from the usual where many politicians wait until later in the day to cast their votes.
He will now be waiting for the polls to close and the IEBC to undertake the very important exercise of tallying the votes.
The two leaders had been urging their supporters to wake up early and cast their ballots. Some of their supporters had gone as far as coining songs to motivate them to participate in the elections.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke