UDA secretary general questions Raila's degree

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has raised questions regarding the degree of the Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

UDA party Secretary General Veronica Maina speaking on Citizen TV's morning show questioned why all eyes are on the UDA Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant yet there was a wide net of aspirants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) could look at.

Maina said questions had been raised regarding the former prime minister’s degree as the institution he acquired his degree from was in question.

“The qualification of candidates should be not looked at through the lens of one candidate but a wider public question of what credential should be used. The institution Raila Odinga qualified from has been a subject of interest,” Maina stated.

The secretary general said the UDA party did not raise questions with Sakaja’s papers during clearance by his party as there was no complainant regarding the qualification of the senator. She said that the party would have handled the matter at that stage could it have risen.

"If you see us clear someone at that level, we may not have doubts, but if we put it to other applicants to make an application and we have serious doubts about their credentials, then we have to do our own background checks. Once you present that degree certificate, if we have any doubts as to that qualification then we follow and do a check with the Commission of University Education (CUE) or the institution itself,” Maina stated.

Maina said it was fair to allow the bodies mandated with dealing with the matter handle it.

