UDA to relocate to newly acquired headquarters in Nairobi

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

UDA has acquired a new office building

UDA to relocate to newly acquired Edulink building headquarters in Nairobi
UDA to relocate to newly acquired Edulink building headquarters in Nairobi

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has acquired a new office building to serve as its headquarters ahead of the August 9 elections.

UDA Communications Director Wanjohi Githae confirmed that the party would be relocating to the Edulink Building along Ngong Road but did not give a timeline.

According to Githae, the new headquarters will house offices for the party secretariat, which is in charge of conducting the party's day-to-day operations.

UDA to relocate to newly acquired Edulink building headquarters in Nairobi
UDA to relocate to newly acquired Edulink building headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

"The reports are true. The building will host offices for the secretariat and it will be a permanent office," he said.

UDA is currently headquartered at the Hustler Centre in Kilimani, Nairobi.

UDA is currently headquartered at the Hustler Centre in Kilimani, Nairobi.
UDA is currently headquartered at the Hustler Centre in Kilimani, Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

The party is scheduled to hold its primaries in certain parts of the country on Thursday, April 14.

On the eve of nominations day, protests erupted in Nakuru and Embu counties after claims that some results were already predetermined.

In Embu, a lorry ferrying election material was intercepted and its contents were burned to the ground.

"As a candidate, what I am advocating for is a free and fair nomination and that is the same thing I have told my party. I will not take part in the exercise if it's not free and fair," Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire who wants the UDA gubernatorial ticket said.

However, the party has assured aspirants that the process will be free and fair.

UDA has put in place robust measures to ensure the nomination exercise is free, fair, credible, and democratic to ensure the final results reflect the will of the people,” UDA announced.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance

Twelve political parties formally joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance after signing a coalition agreement during a ceremony held at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi.

Some of the parties which signed the agreement included UDA, ANC Ford Kenya, Chama Cha Kazi, the Democratic Party, Farmers Party among others.

After signing the deal, Deputy President William Ruto termed the formation as a coalition of the willing and said that it was a milestone in the path to liberating the country.

This is the alliance of the willing, the alliance of the free. It’s abt the people and changing the economy. That’s the difference with our competitors; their coalitions are of the intimidated, blackmailed and coerced and about leaders sharing power,” he said.

The coalition is counting on the strength of the bottom-up economic model, pesa mfukoni, and kazi na pesa agendas to sway voters.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

