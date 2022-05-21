UDA unveils Rigathi Gachagua's replacement in Mathira parliamentary race

Wamumbi was unveiled in Nyeri during a political rally that was presided over by DP Ruto on May, 21.

The slot was left vacant after DP Ruto settled on Gachagua as his running mate.

Jubilee is also eyeing the seat with 76-year old billionaire, Wambura Wamaranga taking her second stab at the seat.

Wamaranga lost to the incumbent in the 2017 elections.

The UDA candidate is a member of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council that is chaired by Deputy President William Ruto.

The lawmaker was at the center of a probe in May 2020 following the controversial death of his wife, Catherine Nyambura with detectives moving in the solve the puzzle and summoning him to record a statement.

The body of his deceased wife was found in Hohwe dam in Mathira on 24 May 2022.

“The call came from the public that a body of a woman had been spotted in Hohwe Dam.

"We removed the the body and moved it to Karatina Hospital Mortuary,” Mathira East Sub-County police boss James Barasa said at the time.

A pathologist who represented the family, told the media that Nyambura's body did not have any physical injuries but added that the results were not conclusive and that a government pathologist had to be consulted.

Further probe into her death would reveal that her head, lungs and stomach had a lot of fluid.