UDA demand resignation of ICT CS Mucheru

Cyprian Kimutai

The party's secretariat wrote a demand letter to IEBC

[FILE] From L-R: Cabinet Secretaries Joe Mucheru (Ministry of ICT Innovation and Youth Affairs) and his Health services counterpart Mutahi Kagwe (centre) on Wednesday, May 4 accompanied the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga (right) to a meeting with leaders from Nyeri County
[FILE] From L-R: Cabinet Secretaries Joe Mucheru (Ministry of ICT Innovation and Youth Affairs) and his Health services counterpart Mutahi Kagwe (centre) on Wednesday, May 4 accompanied the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga (right) to a meeting with leaders from Nyeri County

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has written a letter to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) demanding the resignation of ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

According to the party, the CS has taken advantage of his role and position in Government with the intention to influence the outcome of the August 2022 general election.

UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina specifically highlighted previous comments from CS Mucheru as indication that the Ministry has already endorsed Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga, even before the elections have been held.

“Of concern to us is the critical role the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology plays in supervising and overseeing the Communication Authority of Kenya,” read the letter in part.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with CS Fred Matiang’i and CS Joe Mucheru
President Uhuru Kenyatta with CS Fred Matiang'i and CS Joe Mucheru

Communications Authority of Kenya, provides the technological framework for IEBC to conduct digital registration, digital tallying and relaying of results electronically.

On Wednesday, May 4, the CS while speaking in Nyeri County where Raila Odinga met with leaders from the Mount Kenya region said:

“We are working closely with Baba to ensure that this is the case and we have been looking and seeing the information we are on the right track…Baba, we are together and we are following you, you have given us the assignment, we are doing all that, we are not sleeping.”

The Secretary General further questioned the legal framework that mandates a presidential candidate to assign, direct, supervise and receive reports on election manipulation from Cabinet Secretaries.

“In this regard, assuming even that Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology had a role to play in facilitating the elections, his recent remarks compromises his neutrality and the office he holds,” stated Maina.

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua unveiled as Raila Odinga's running mate
Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua unveiled as Raila Odinga's running mate

Maina cited section 15 of the Election Offences Act 2016 that provides that a public officer who engages in political campaigns commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding Sh1 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years.

“Certainly, nothing stops the Cabinet secretary for ICT from resigning in furtherance of his political rights to support a candidate of his choice and allow other able Kenyans to perform his responsibilities as Cabinet secretary in accordance with the requirements of the law,” read the letter in conclusion.

Cyprian Kimutai

