Museveni's fierce critic escapes unhurt in Nakuru road accident

Charles Ouma

"Thankfully, we are all alive!" Stella Nyanzi after surviving the accident involving multiple vehicles

Museveni’s fierce critic, Stella Nyanzi involved in road accident in Nakuru
Museveni’s fierce critic, Stella Nyanzi involved in road accident in Nakuru

Ugandan activist and fierce critic of President Yoweri Museveni was today, Sunday, September 18 involved in a road accident.

The activist and her entourage escaped unhurt in the accident that involved multiple vehicles.

Nyanzi’s vehicle rammed into another vehicle that had crashed into yet another car along the busy highway.

Her vehicle was also rammed from the back during the accident that happened at Lari.

"After enjoying the Rift Valley’s view on our way to Nakuru, we were involved in a five-ways traffic collision at Lari.

"Our vehicle crashed into a car that had crashed into a car that had knocked one off the highway. The car behind us crashed into us. Thankfully, we are all alive!" the activist explained.

Museveni’s fierce critic, Stella Nyanzi involved in road accident in Nakuru
Museveni’s fierce critic, Stella Nyanzi involved in road accident in Nakuru Pulse Live Kenya

The activist has had several run-ins with President Yoweri Museveni’s administration, including serving a jail term over her works.

Shortly after leaving prison in Uganda, the activist fled to Kenya in February 2021, stating that her children have been targets of police trailing and she does not want to go back to prison.

She jetted into the Kenya on September 13 to promote her books.

The activist has authored several pieces of literature critical of the Ugandan government.

Stella Nyanzi at the scene of the accident
Stella Nyanzi at the scene of the accident Pulse Live Kenya

Among her poems are No Roses From My Mouth (2020), Don’t Come in My Mouth: Poems That Rattled Uganda (2021), and Eulogies of My Mouth Poems For A Poisoned Uganda (2022).

"I am excited to read poems in my poetry books in Kenya: No Roses from My Mouth: Poems from Prison (2020) Don’t Come in My Mouth: Poems that Rattled Uganda (2021) and Eulogies of My Mouth: Poems for A Poisoned Uganda (2022) I will autograph all books!" She announced before embarking on a tour to popularize her books across Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu.

