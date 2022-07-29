RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ugandan MPs reveal plans to replicate Tatu City

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The nine MPs are part of Uganda's Parliamentary Budget Committee

Ugandan MPs reveal plans to replicate Kiambu's Tatu City. Image courtesy of Tatu City/Twitter
Ugandan MPs reveal plans to replicate Kiambu's Tatu City. Image courtesy of Tatu City/Twitter

Members of Parliament (MPs) from Uganda have visited Tatu City to benchmark on how to successfully implement a Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Recommended articles

The nine MPs, part of Uganda's Parliamentary Budget Committee revealed that the neighbouring country has plans to operationalise laws and policies required for implementation of an SEZ.

According to the Committee's deputy chairman Ignatius Wamakuyu, the team was able to tour sections of the 5,000 acre piece of land where they also interacted with other stakeholders.

"We came to see and understand the policies, legal framework, and other operational manuals for Special Economic Zones," said Wamakuyu.

Crawford International School opened its doors to students at their new institution in Tatu City on September 4, 2018.
Crawford International School opened its doors to students at their new institution in Tatu City on September 4, 2018. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kiswahili introduced in Uganda as an official language

The MPs further revealed that Uganda has laid out plans to establish fully-fledged SEZ as they only have industrial parks.

"The Ugandan government has implemented a hybrid model with a few industrial parks but is now looking to expand these into full-fledged SEZs. We have seen how the government can step in to invest in infrastructure for the benefit of the country," he said.

Within the 5,000 acre land, one will potentially find; homes, schools, offices, a shopping district, medical clinics, nature areas, a sport & entertainment complex and manufacturing area.

The facilities are expected to provide services to more than 250,000 residents and tens of thousands of day visitors. Schools and businesses are already open at Tatu City, and a range of homes suiting all incomes.

Within the 5,000 acre land, one will potentially find; homes, schools, offices, a shopping district, medical clinics, nature areas, a sport & entertainment complex and manufacturing area.
Within the 5,000 acre land, one will potentially find; homes, schools, offices, a shopping district, medical clinics, nature areas, a sport & entertainment complex and manufacturing area. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Museveni secretly used State House Nairobi as his command centre

Tatu City is Kenya’s first operational Special Economic Zone, providing reduced corporate taxes, zero-rated VAT and import duty exemptions, among other benefits.

Director of industrial operations at Tatu City, Tito Oduk highlighted how they have managed to convince companies that also operate in Uganda, establish their businesses in the area.

“We have several businesses at Tatu City which have operations in Uganda or trade with Uganda, which shows that we are all inter-connected,” Oduk said.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Migori man collapses and dies hours after entering lodging

Migori man collapses and dies hours after entering lodging

Ugandan MPs reveal plans to replicate Tatu City

Ugandan MPs reveal plans to replicate Tatu City

Ruto warns Uhuru against harming his children in fiery speech [Video]

Ruto warns Uhuru against harming his children in fiery speech [Video]

New polls reveals 5 regions Raila leads in against Ruto

New polls reveals 5 regions Raila leads in against Ruto

Kasarani Stadium selected as Nairobi's main tallying centre

Kasarani Stadium selected as Nairobi's main tallying centre

Kenyan bank sold to US firm - CBK announces

Kenyan bank sold to US firm - CBK announces

Ex-lands commissioner loses Sh430 million Nairobi property

Ex-lands commissioner loses Sh430 million Nairobi property

Security officers save Azimio politician from explosive planted on his trail

Security officers save Azimio politician from explosive planted on his trail

Sakaja claims DCI is after him

Sakaja claims DCI is after him

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti

Cop rushed to hospital in critical condition after fight at Ruto's Karen home

Deputy President William Ruto with police officers attached to his official residence in Karen

Nithi River crash: Death toll rises to 33

21 dead after bus crashes 40 meters into Nithi River

Video of Hussein Mohammed pushing mama mboga goes viral

Hussein Mohammed caught on camera pushing mama mboga during presidential debate