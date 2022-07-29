Ugandan MPs reveal plans to replicate Tatu City

The nine MPs, part of Uganda's Parliamentary Budget Committee revealed that the neighbouring country has plans to operationalise laws and policies required for implementation of an SEZ.

According to the Committee's deputy chairman Ignatius Wamakuyu, the team was able to tour sections of the 5,000 acre piece of land where they also interacted with other stakeholders.

"We came to see and understand the policies, legal framework, and other operational manuals for Special Economic Zones," said Wamakuyu.

The MPs further revealed that Uganda has laid out plans to establish fully-fledged SEZ as they only have industrial parks.

"The Ugandan government has implemented a hybrid model with a few industrial parks but is now looking to expand these into full-fledged SEZs. We have seen how the government can step in to invest in infrastructure for the benefit of the country," he said.

Within the 5,000 acre land, one will potentially find; homes, schools, offices, a shopping district, medical clinics, nature areas, a sport & entertainment complex and manufacturing area.

The facilities are expected to provide services to more than 250,000 residents and tens of thousands of day visitors. Schools and businesses are already open at Tatu City, and a range of homes suiting all incomes.

Tatu City is Kenya’s first operational Special Economic Zone, providing reduced corporate taxes, zero-rated VAT and import duty exemptions, among other benefits.

Director of industrial operations at Tatu City, Tito Oduk highlighted how they have managed to convince companies that also operate in Uganda, establish their businesses in the area.